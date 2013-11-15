Preview: Idaho State at Arizona State

Averaging 93 points over its first two games, Arizona State looks to improve to 3-0 when it hosts Idaho State in a non-conference game on Friday night. The Sun Devils, who blasted Miami (Ohio) last time out, are looking to get off to a fast start and secure an NCAA berth that eluded them last season despite racking up 22 wins.

Idaho State rolled over NAIA school Evergreen State in its opener. The Bengals were picked to finish last in the Big Sky preseason poll after going 6-24 a year ago. Idaho State has had little success out of conference finishing 1-9 away from the Big Sky last season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT IDAHO STATE (1-0): The Bengals hope to gain a little confidence out of its big opening win. Idaho State never trailed and outrebounded its NAIA foe 50-28 on the way to a 99-62 win. Idaho State will continue to rely on a defense that allowed an average of 64.3 points last season under coach Bill Evans, now in his second season.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (2-0): Jahii Carson scored 18 points and matched a career high with eight assists in the 90-54 win over Miami. It was the second straight time that Arizona State scored at least 90 points, and it used a lethal long-range attack to get there. The Sun Devils drained 16 3-pointers in the game, giving them 25 on the season.

TIP-INS

1. The Sun Devils were picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12 preseason poll.

2. Arizona State’s Jordan Bachynski set the Pac-12 single-season record for blocks last year (120) and already has seven through two games.

3. Idaho State won just one game on the road last season.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 70, Idaho State 50