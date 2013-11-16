Arizona State 88, Idaho State 60: Jordan Bachynski had 10 points and 10 rebounds and became the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots as the Sun Devils routed the visiting Bengals.

Bachynski, a 7-2 center from Calgary, added six blocked shots, giving him 194 for his career to break the Sun Devil record of 191 set by Mario Bennett in 1995. Jahii Carson scored 19 points while Jermaine Marshall added 17 for Arizona State (3-0).

Idaho State (1-1) was led by Evann Hall, who came off the bench to score 19. Andre Hatchett had 11 points and led the Bengals with seven rebounds.

Bachynski had eight point and nine rebounds by the half as the Sun Devils pulled away late to take a 41-25 advantage into intermission. The Sun Devils stretched the advantage to as much as 36 points in the second half before emptying their bench.

Arizona State got 3-pointers from Carson, Marshall and Shaquielle McKissic in a 16-3 run midway through the second half which built the bulge to 75-43. Carson, who has scored at least 18 points in all three games this season, hit all three of his 3-point attempts.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State had scored at least 90 points in its first two games. It was the first time since 2000 the Sun Devils had reached 90 in back-to-back games. ... Bachynski moved into sixth in the Pac-12 all-time blocked shots list. Former USC star Sam Clancy is fifth with 196 rejections. ... McKissic had nine points and seven rebounds for Arizona State.