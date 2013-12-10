Preview: Idaho State at Utah

Nobody is quite ready to call Utah serious contenders for the Pac-12 championship, but the Utes head into Tuesday’s game against visiting Idaho State with some real momentum. Two years after recording a total of six wins, the Utes are off to a 7-1 start and boast the league’s second-ranked scoring defense. Before hosting Brigham Young this Saturday, Utah faces an Idaho State team off to its best start since 2005-06 while leading the Big Sky Conference with 11.4 steals per game.

Four players are averaging at least 10 points for the Utes, including junior college transfer Delon Wright, who had 23 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in Saturday’s 90-77 win over Fresno State. “You’re a heck of a lot better coach when you have players like (Wright),” said third-year coach Larry Krystkowiak. “If we can find a bunch more of them we’ll get this thing on cruise control and I’ll be a heck of a coach.” Wright leads the Utes in points (16.1) and assists (6.4) while scoring in double figures in every game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT IDAHO STATE (3-2): Junior wing Chris Hansen averages 16 points to pace the Bengals, who were picked to finish last in the Big Sky preseason media poll. Forward Jeffrey Solarin leads the conference with 4.2 offensive rebounds per game, but the undersized Bengals – with just four players listed at 6-7 or taller – could struggle inside the paint against the Utes. Reserve guard Evann Hall continued to impress with 14 points in 17 minutes in last Friday’s 27-point win over NAIA Carroll College.

ABOUT UTAH (7-1): After finishing as the Pac-12’s lowest scoring team last year, the Utes are averaging 87.6 points while scoring at least 80 five times this season. “The coaches have really allowed us to play free and make decisions on the fast break,” forward Renan Lenz told the Salt Lake Tribune. “We have athleticism this year and that athleticism is making an impact for us.” Forward Jordan Loveridge averages 16 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Utes, who are shooting 54.7 percent from the field and outscoring opponents by an average margin of 26.8 points.

TIP-INS

1. The Utes are 550-145 all-time at the Huntsman Center.

2. Idaho State is 4-54 in non-conference road or neutral court games over the last six years.

3. Fresno State’s Marvelle Harris (22 points) is the only opponent to surpass the 20-point mark against the Utes this season.

PREDICTION: Utah 90, Idaho State 68