Preview: Idaho State at Utah

After winning two of three games in the competitive Puerto Rico Tip-Off, Utah returns home to host Idaho State on Friday night at the Huntsmen Center. The Utes, led by Pac-12 Player of the Week Jakob Poeltl, knocked off Temple 74-68 on Sunday in the third-place game after earlier defeating Texas Tech (73-63) and losing to Miami (90-66) in the semifinals.

Poeltl, a skilled 7-foot sophomore center who played well against Duke’s Jahlil Okafor in the NCAA Tournament and is regarded as a likely NBA lottery pick, had a career-high 32 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Temple. Poeltl’s coach, former NBA star Larry Krystkowiak, believes his big man, who averaged 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while garnering Pac-12 all-Freshman Team honors a year ago, will be even better as a sophomore. “He’s playing a lot stronger,” Krystkowiak told the Salt Lake Tribune. “Now he’s putting people in a bad way. Do they double-team him if he’s playing slow and stronger? He’s going to garner some more opportunities to get there.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT IDAHO STATE (2-2): The Bengals, picked to finish 12th in the Big Sky Conference by both coaches and media after a 7-23 season, come into this one off a 79-69 loss at Denver on Wednesday night. The host Pioneers shot 60.5 percent from the floor, including 8-of-17 from 3-point range. Three Bengals are averaging in double figures: sophomore guard Ali Faruq-Bey (18.5), who has connected on 16-of-37 3-pointers; junior guard Ethan Telfair (16); and sophomore guard Geno Luzcando (10).

ABOUT UTAH (4-1): Poeltl is averaging nearly a double-double so far, scoring at a 20.8 ppg clip while averaging 9.8 rebounds. Senior forward Jordan Loveridge is second on the team in scoring (17.8) while junior guard Lorenzo Bonam (10.2) also is averaging in double figures. Kyle Kuzma, a 6-9 sophomore forward who averaged just 3.3 points off the bench last season, also is off to a good start, averaging 8.2 points and six rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Poeltl, who shot just 44.4 percent from the free throw line last season, was 12-of-14 at the line against Temple, including 4-of-4 in the final 4.6 seconds to seal the victory.

2. Loveridge has connected on 19-of-41 3-point attempts.

3. Utah has won 22 straight home games against nonconference opponents dating back to a 76-71 loss to CSUN on Dec. 21, 2012.

PREDICTION: Utah 84, Idaho State 66