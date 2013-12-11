Utah 74, Idaho State 66: Jordan Loveridge scored a career-high 27 points and Delon Wright added 15 as the Utes rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat the visiting Bengals.

Loveridge shot 10-of-14 from the field and added seven rebounds and four assists to lead Utah (8-1), which shot 58.1 percent and won its ninth straight home game. Dakarai Tucker added 12 points on four 3-pointers, all in the second half.

Tomas Sanchez led Idaho State (3-3) with 19 points while Andre Hatchett had 15 points and eight rebounds. The Bengals used a 22-5 run to lead by 15 late in the first half, but the Utes cut the deficit to 37-28 at the break on back-to-back 3-pointers by Loveridge and Brandon Taylor.

The Utes moved ahead 47-46 on Loveridge’s 3-point play with 12 minutes remaining and never trailed again. Sanchez hit two free throws to pull the Bengals within 70-66 with 1:21 to play, but Loveridge answered with a 3-pointer on the Utes’ next possession to seal the victory.

Chris Hansen added 14 points for Idaho State, which fell to 4-55 in non-conference road or neutral-court games over the last six years. The Bengals missed 19 of their 29 shots in the second half after shooting 51.9 percent before the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah improved to 17-0 all-time against Idaho State at the Huntsman Center. … The 15-point deficit is the largest overcome by the Utes under third-year coach Larry Krystkowiak. … G Brandon Taylor chipped in nine points and five assists for the Utes, who entered the game averaging 87.6 points.