Utah 102, Idaho State 77

Center Jakob Poeltl had 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots and forward Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Utah to a 102-72 victory over Idaho State on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Gabe Bealer chipped in 12 points for the Utes (5-1), who won their fifth straight game over the Bengals and improved their series lead to 26-4.

Ali Faruq-Bey scored 18 points to lead Idaho State.

The Bengals (2-3) struggled to overcome Utah’s size advantage around the basket. The Utes had a 42-26 rebounding edge and a 48-22 advantage in points in the paint. They also blocked 10 Idaho State shots.

Utah stifled Idaho State’s offense early in the first half and never stepped off the gas pedal defensively. The Bengals took an early 13-11 lead on a three-point play from guard Ben Wilson. It turned out to be one of the few highlights for the Bengals.

The Utes responded with a 9-0 run to go back in front. Forward Jordan Loveridge hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Utes ahead for good. Guard Isaiah Wright capped the short run with another 3-pointer from the same spot, giving Utah a 20-13 lead.

Utah broke open the game a short time later behind a 15-2 run. Poeltl finished the spurt when he stole the ball and went coast to coast for a dunk, giving Utah a 43-24 lead with 4:56 remaining before halftime.

Idaho State could do nothing to trim the deficit before halftime. The Bengals were held without a field goal in the final 9:03 of the first half, missing nine straight shots and 13 of 14 before halftime.

Utah also forced a ton of turnovers. Idaho State gave up the ball 11 times before halftime and it led to 17 first-half points for the Utes.

The Utes led by as much as 31 points in the second half, going up 93-62 on a 3-pointer from guard Dakarai Tucker with 3:55 left.