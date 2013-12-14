Preview: Idaho State at Washington

A lack of consistency has plagued Washington this season, which is why visiting Idaho State won’t be an overlooked opponent for Lorenzo Romar’s team Saturday. The Huskies took a step back from Romar’s heydays with an 18-16 finish a year ago, and the team has struggled out of the gate this season. Idaho State, meanwhile, is flourishing in Bill Evans’ second term considering the Bengals had just one win through the first six games last season.

C.J. Wilcox has been the driving force for the Huskies and his numbers have been especially good in his senior season. Averaging 21.9 points, Wilcox ranks 17th nationally and is on pace to finish with the highest scoring average at Washington in 40 years. Idaho State’s biggest concern will be containing Wilcox and a team that scores a little more than 81 points a game.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT IDAHO STATE (3-3): A late rally by Utah sealed the Bengals’ fate last Tuesday as they blew a nine-point halftime lead. Tomas Sanchez dropped 19 points on the Utes, but the Bengals were held to just 29 in the second half as Utah completed the comeback. History doesn’t bode well for the Bengals, who are 0-2 against Pac-12 teams this season.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-4): The Huskies were on the verge of an upset and potentially a third consecutive win against then-No. 24 San Diego State but defensive struggles in the second half doomed them. “The second half, I think (San Diego State‘s) pressure bothered us a little bit,” Romar told the Associated Press. Pressure in the second half has been a problem for the Huskies, and Idaho State will no doubt, try to rattle them down the stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Washington beat Idaho State 82-50 in 2007, the last meeting between the schools.

2. Sanchez has been heating up from 3-point range, hitting 10 of his last 16 attempts.

3. Washington G Nigel Williams-Goss has averaged double figures with at least five assists in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Washington 82, Idaho State 69