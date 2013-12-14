FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington 85, Idaho State 66
December 14, 2013

Washington 85, Idaho State 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS line space before lede. CORRECTS place on school scoring list, first notebook item. CORRECTS series record, last notebook item.)

Washington 85, Idaho State 66: Perris Blackwell led the way with a career-high 20 points as the Huskies defeated the visiting Bengals.

C.J. Wilcox finished with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, as Washington (5-4) defeated its third Big Sky opponent of the season. Andrew Andrews contributed 17 points and Nigel Williams-Goss finished with 13 for the Huskies.

Tomas Sanchez scored 14 points and dished out six assists for Idaho State (3-4), which lost its 21st consecutive game against a Pac-12 opponent. Jeffrey Solarin added 14 points and six boards off the bench for the Bengals.

Idaho State matched up fairly well with the high-scoring Huskies in the first 10 minutes of play until the home team started to pull away with hot shooting from behind the arc. Washington made seven 3-pointers in the first half and Wilcox paved the way with 14 points as the Huskies took an 11-point lead into the break.

The Bengals cut the lead to five with seven minutes remaining in the second half but Washington rebuilt a safe lead with an 11-0 run. Idaho State ranked fifth in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage heading into Saturday’s contest but finished with just two baskets from behind the arc.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wilcox moved into 13th place on Washington’s all-time scoring list, passing Brandon Roy (1,477). ...Idaho State F Scotty Tyler injured his foot in the second half and did not return. ... The Huskies improved to 5-0 in the all-time series against Idaho State.

