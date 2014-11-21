Preview: Idaho State at Washington State

If there were any questions about the major rebuilding job facing Washington State first-year head coach Ernie Kent, they were quickly answered in losses to UTEP and TCU. The Cougars should receive a much-needed confidence boost in their home opener Friday against Idaho State, which was picked to finish 10th in the 12-team Big Sky Conference. After committing 22 turnovers in a season-opening 65-52 loss at UTEP, the Cougars shot 35.2 percent and lost by 27 at TCU on Monday.

“We were completely out of sync, outmatched and outperformed in front of TCU,” Kent told the Seattle Times. “When you have early-season struggles like that, you take the positives and move on, and you take your negatives to try to strengthen yourself.” Senior guard DaVonté Lacy ranks as one of the top shooters in the Pac-12, but he was 3-of-10 from the field against the Horned Frogs. Lacy will look to bounce back against Idaho State, which has lost 21 straight games against Pac-12 opponents.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT IDAHO STATE (0-2): Senior wing Chris Hansen is averaging a team-high 16 points for the Bengals, who opened with a 24-point loss at New Mexico before falling 54-38 at Denver on Sunday. Senior forward Jeffrey Solarin, who was second in the Big Sky in rebounding last season, has made 10 of his first 17 shots and grabbed 14 boards against Denver. Ben Wilson and Ian Fox are sharing time at point guard as the Bengals look to replace Tomas Sanchez, who graduated after averaging 38 minutes last season.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (0-2): Forward Josh Hawkinson has been one of the few bright spots through two games, and he posted career-highs with 14 points and 13 rebounds off the bench against the Horned Frogs. Kent expressed his disappointment with the Cougars’ interior defense following the TCU loss, and it’s clear the team will need more from center Jordan Railey and forward Junior Longrus in order to compete in league play. One of several Cougars off to a slow start, guard Ike Iroegbu is 5-of-15 from the field through two games.

TIP-INS

1. Washington State has won six of the seven all-time meetings against the Bengals.

2. Idaho State is 4-59 in non-conference road/neutral site games over the last six seasons.

3. The Cougars averaged 19.5 turnovers in their first two games.

PREDICTION: Washington State 65, Idaho State 51