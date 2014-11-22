Washington State 80, Idaho State 68: Josh Hawkinson set career highs with 26 points and 15 rebounds while DaVonte Lacy scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half as the Cougars rolled past the Bengals in their home opener.

Que Johnson registered 12 points and freshman Ny Redding added 10 for Washington State (1-2), which held a 42-29 rebounding edge and notched its first win under new coach Ernie Kent. Lacy made all six of his 3-pointers in the second half as the Cougars bounced back from a 27-point loss at TCU.

Washington State drew clear after the break and overcame a stellar effort by Chris Hansen, who led Idaho State (0-3) with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Jeffrey Solarin had 10 points and five rebounds as the Panthers lost their 22nd straight game against Pac-12 opponents.

The Cougars led 32-31 at halftime despite missing 14 of their first 18 shots from 3-point range. Lacy, who averaged a team-high 19.4 points last season, caught fire after intermission and drained two 3-pointers midway through the second half to push the Cougars’ lead to 56-46.

Hansen made a 3-pointer with just under five minutes left to cut the deficit to 67-61 before Hawkinson scored four straight points and Lacy sealed the win with his sixth 3-pointer. Hawkinson was 10-of-15 from the field and recorded his second straight double-double for Washington State, which improved to 7-1 all-time against the Panthers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington State was 19-of-23 from the foul line and won its 25th straight home opener at Beasley Coliseum. … Evann Hall scored seven points for Idaho State, which fell to 4-60 in non-conference road/neutral site games over the last six seasons. … Cougars G Dexter Kernich-Drew sat for much of the second half and finished with two points on 1-of-7 shooting.