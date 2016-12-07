Preview: Idaho State at Wisconsin

Wisconsin looks to continue its winning ways when it hosts Idaho State on Wednesday. The 17th-ranked Badgers have won six of their last seven games, including impressive victories over Syracuse (77-60) and Oklahoma (90-70) during the last week, and they hope to extend their home winning streak to 12 games with another dominant showing.

The Badgers have won their last three games by an average margin of 27.3 points and are big favorites to inflict another heavy defeat on Idaho State, which has lost all five of its road games this season. "I'm happy for our guys as it's a fun group to coach and a fun group to be around," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard told reporters. "Looking forward to this week to Idaho State as we'll see a variety of different defenses." Wisconsin has won 43 of its last 52 regular-season non-conference games and hopes to resist the urge to peek ahead to their matchup with in-state rival Marquette on the weekend. Idaho State has lost seven of its eight games after dropping a 79-76 decision to CSU Northridge on Saturday and attempts to get back on track by avenging a 60-58 defeat to Wisconsin in their only previous meeting on Dec. 9, 2008.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT IDAHO STATE (1-7): Ethan Telfair made 13-of-14 free throws en route to 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the last-second loss to CSUN to finish in double figures for the fourth time in five games. Brandon Boyd scored 22 to notch his third 20-point game of the season while Novak Topalovic scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds against the Matadors. "My team played hard and really competed," Idaho State coach Bill Evans told reporters. "The difference in the game was the 3-pointer at the end."

ABOUT WISCONSIN (7-2): Nigel Hayes was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 18.5 points, eight assists and 6.5 rebounds in the wins over Syracuse and Oklahoma. Hayes poured in a season-high 28 points to go along with six assists in the victory against the Sooners and needs one more point to move past Frank Kaminsky (1,458) into ninth place on the Badgers' all-time scoring list. Bronson Koenig, who matched a career high with six 3-pointers in the win over the Orange, went 4-of-10 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points against Oklahoma while Ethan Happ and D'Mitrik Trice also scored 16 each.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is 98-5 at home against unranked non-conference opponents since 2003-04.

2. The Badgers have held five teams to 60 or fewer points this season.

3. Idaho State hasn't beaten an opponent from a Power 5 Conference since 1986.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 94, Idaho State 58