Preview: Illinois at Alabama

Alabama is playing in a postseason tournament forthe fourth time in five years, but that wasn’t enough the save the job of coachAnthony Grant, who was fired Sunday. Grant finished with a six-year record of117-85, and nine-year Grant assistant John Brannen will serve as the CrimsonTide’s interim coach for Tuesday night’s NIT first-round home game againstIllinois. The Fighting Illini actually are the higher seed – a three while thehosts are sixth in one of the 32-team tournament’s four regions – but Illinois’home arena, the State Farm Center, is undergoing renovations and is unavailable.

Grant guided Alabama to a2012 NCAA Tournament berth, three NIT appearances (including the currentinvite) and had one losing season among his half-dozen years in Tuscaloosa. But theteam’s 6-11 record down the stretch this season following a 12-3 start –including an uninspiring 69-61 second-round loss last week to Florida in theSEC tournament – sealed Grant’s fate. “It’s very emotional because we lost ourleader,” Alabama senior guard and leading scorer Levi Randolph said at a newsconference Monday, the day after the team met and decided to continue itsseason and accept the NIT bid.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ILLINOIS (19-13): The Illini are makingtheir second straight NIT appearance after dropping five of their last sevengames, including a 73-55 loss to Michigan in the second round of the Big Tentournament. “We’re grateful,”coach John Groce told the Chicago Tribune on Sunday. “Are we disappointed?Yeah, sure. I think all the teams in the NIT would say they’d prefer to be inthe NCAA Tournament, but for us, we want to make the most of the opportunity.” SeniorRayvonte Rice leads the way with 16.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while backcourtmate Malcolm Hill is averaging 14.2 points for Illinois, which is the nation’stop free-throwing team (79.4 percent) but is second-to-last in the Big Ten infield-goal percentage (41.6).

ABOUT ALABAMA (18-14): The Crimson Tide lostthree of their final five regular-season games to finish ninth in the SEC.Randolph, a 6-5 guard, leads the team in scoring (15.2), assists (2.4)and steals (1.4) and ranks second in rebounding (5.0), while Rodney Cooper isaveraging 10.6 points for a squad that has had to play the latter part of theconference season without two of its top four scorers in Ricky Tarrant and ShannonHale due to foot injuries. Overall, Alabama is outscoring opponents by anaverage of 2.7 points per contest while ranking in the SEC’s bottom three in3-point accuracy (31.6 percent) and rebounding margin (even).

TIP-INS

1. Alabama is making its 13th NITappearance – tied with Tennessee for the most in the SEC – and its third in thelast five seasons.

2. It’ll be the sixth NIT appearance forIllinois, which is missing the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for thefirst time since 1991-92

3. The Tide-Illini winner will play eithersecond-seeded Miami or seventh-seeded North Carolina Central in the secondround.

PREDICTION: Illinois 68, Alabama 65