Alabama 79, Illinois 58: Levi Randolph had 20points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Crimson Tide dominated thevisiting Illini in an opening-round NIT matchup.

Rodney Cooper added 19 points for sixth-seeded Alabama (19-14),which won in interim coach John Brannen’s debut and advanced to play at Miami(Fla.) on Saturday in the second round. The Crimson Tide, who also received 15 points andseven rebounds from Retin Obasohan and 10 points from reserve Justin Coleman,shot a season-best 59.6 percent from the field - including 8-of-15 from 3-pointrange - and Randolph and Cooper were a combined 13-of-20.

Malcolm Hill had a game-high 22 points and sixassists to pace third-seeded Illinois (19-14), which had to play in Tuscaloosa with itsarena undergoing renovations and closed the season with six losses in its finaleight games. Rayvonte Rice added 12 points and Kendrick Nunn had 10 for theIllini, who had 17 offensive rebounds but shot 32.3 percent from the floor.

Illinois took a quick 4-3 lead, but the hosts caughtfire and scored the next 20 points with the Illini going scoreless formore than eight minutes. The Crimson Tide stretched the lead to 41-12 with justunder four minutes left in the half before the Illini closed with a 10-5 run tomake it 46-22 at the break as Alabama matched a first-half season scoring high.

A Cooper three-point play gave the Crimson Tide a 60-30lead with 14:50 to play before Illinois cut it to 67-48 with six minutesremaining. However, that proved to be the visitors’ last gasp as the CrimsonTide outscored the Illini 12-10 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama, which is making its thirdNIT appearance in the last five seasons, is 7-2 in the tournament over thatspan. … The Crimson Tide improved to 3-1 in the series, with allthree wins coming in the postseason – two first-round NIT victories and a 1986second-round NCAA Tournament triumph. … The Illini finished 2-9 on the road.