Preview: Illinois at Central Florida

Following a tumultuous period earlier this month, Illinois is looking to salvage something of its season and continues its NIT run Wednesday in a quarterfinal matchup at Central Florida. With incoming coach Brad Underwood on hand to watch the program he will inherit, the second-seeded Fighting Illini rallied to a 71-56 win over Boise State at home on Monday in the second round.

"As the leaders, me and Malcolm (Hill), we're not going to be back next year," guard Tracy Abrams told reporters after recording a team-high 18 points. "We've got to focus on the (2016-17) team. Finishing strong and keep fighting. That's the mindset." Interim coach Jamall Walker, who took over when John Groce was fired March 11, is impressed with the leadership displayed by players who could have chosen to fold up the tent. "These guys are the epitome of (the fight) in the program," Walker told the media. "I'm just kind of following their lead. If they want to keep advancing, I'm going to keep getting on planes and buses and getting them prepared." After knocking off fifth-seeded Colorado at home, the No. 4 seed Knights advanced to the quarterfinals with a 63-62 victory over top-seeded Illinois State on Monday, snapping the Redbirds 22-game home winning streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ILLINOIS (20-14): Hill scored 13 points in Monday's win to get to 1,817 for his career, moving past Dee Brown for third place in program history. Sophomore forward Leron Black, who was held to two points in 27 minutes in the two games prior to the NIT, has recorded back-to-back double-doubles in the event after finishing the second round contest with 12 points and 10 boards. Abrams is averaging 16.7 points while shooting 61.3 percent from the field - including 6-of-11 from 3-point range - in three postseason games.

ABOUT UCF (23-11): Sophomore guard B.J. Taylor capped a 22-point effort against Illinois State with the decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, and he has recorded at least 20 points in three straight games. The nation's fourth-ranked scoring defense (61.0) entering the game, the Knights - who used just seven players and saw Taylor and senior guard Matt Williams go the full 40 minutes - held the Redbirds to a 36.7 percent from the floor. Williams, who ranks second on the team in scoring behind Taylor, registered 15 points while 7-6 sophomore Tacko Fall finished with eight points and 14 boards.

TIP-INS

1. This marks the first ever meeting between the programs.

2. Taylor has nine assists against two turnovers in 78 minutes in the NIT.

3. The winner plays either TCU or Richmond in the semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York next Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Illinois 68, UCF 63