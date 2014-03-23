Preview: Illinois at Clemson

Despite being the No. 2 seed in its eight-team region, Illinois returns to the road for its second round NIT game on Sunday morning at Clemson. The Illini, who came back from a 30-13 deficit to pull out a 66-62 win at Boston University in the first round, would normally host the No. 3 seeded Tigers, but the school’s home arena, the State Farm Center, is undergoing renovations. That’s a big plus for Clemson, which has won 10 straight NIT home games dating back to 1982, including 78-66 victory over Georgia State in the first round.

If form holds, look for a tight, low-scoring game as both teams hang their hats on their defense. Clemson enters the game ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense (58.2) and No. 1 nationally in 3-point percentage defense (28.4) while Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring defense (62.5). “They’re long, they block shots, they guard the ball well, they rotate well, they challenge shots well, they rebound well,” Illinois coach John Groce told the Champaign News-Gazette.

TV: 11 a.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ILLINOIS (20-14): Guard Rayvonte Rice scored 28 points in the comeback win at Boston University, equaling the school record for an Illini player in an NIT game set by Perry Range against Long Island in 1982. The junior transfer from Drake leads the team in scoring (15.9) and rebounding (6.1) and has 10 20-point games this season. Guard Tracy Abrams is second in scoring (10.8) and leads the team in assists (3.2).

ABOUT CLEMSON (21-12): Junior guard K.J. McDaniels showed why he was a first team all-ACC pick in the first-round win over Georgia State when he matched career highs with 30 points and 14 rebounds while also adding five blocks. The 6-foot-6 McDaniels, who also was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, leads the Tigers in scoring (17.4), rebounding (7.2) and blocked shots (2.8). Junior guard Damarcus Harrison, a transfer from Brigham Young, is averaging 12 points over the last nine games and finished with 17 in the win over Georgia State.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois has won four consecutive road games dating back to a 62-49 win at Minnesota on Feb. 19 and is 2-0 all-time in NIT road games.

2. Clemson F Jaron Blossomgame, who is averaging 4.9 points and five rebounds, is expected to miss the game after bruising his leg against Georgia State.

3. Illinois freshman G Malcolm Hill has made nine of his last 13 3-point attempts.

PREDICTION: Clemson 58, Illinois 56