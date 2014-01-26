Preview: Illinois at Indiana

Illinois and Indiana will be trying to escape the bottom half of the Big Ten standings when they collide Sunday in Indiana. The Illini beat the Hoosiers in overtime in their conference opener Dec. 31 and followed that up with a win against Penn State, putting the Illini on the verge of cracking the Top 25 in the coaches’ poll, but they have lost five straight since. Indiana looked like it might be ready to join the conference heavyweights when it knocked off previously unbeaten Wisconsin on Jan. 14, but followed that up with losses to Northwestern and Michigan State.

Yogi Ferrell might finally be coming back down to earth for Indiana. The 6-foot guard has been one of the great stories of the college basketball season, bumping his scoring average from 7.6 as a freshman to 17.5 this season while playing just 2 1/2 more minutes a game, but is shooting 6-for-27 in the last two games, by far his worst stretch of the season. Illinois doesn’t give up baskets easily either, limiting opponents to 63.7 points this season, which ranks third in the Big Ten.

TV: 3 p.m., Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-7, 2-5 Big Ten): One of the bright spots for the Illini has been the 3-point shooting of Joseph Bertrand, who is converting 45.2 percent from beyond the arc after coming into the season shooting 31.3 for his career. Illinois has been remarkable healthy this season as well, with nine players appearing in all 20 games. One player who continues to see increased minutes is freshman Kendrick Nunn, who has yet to score in double figures this season but could be due for a breakout game after putting up seven points in the first meeting with Indiana.

ABOUT INDIANA (12-7, 2-4): Evan Gordon transferred from Arizona State in the off-season, hoping for better opportunities with the Hoosiers, but those seem to be slipping away. Gordon did not attempt a field goal in 15 minutes against Michigan State and finished with two points, his fifth straight game in single digits after scoring 10 against the Illini. Gordon, the brother of former Indiana star Eric Gordon now of the New Orleans Pelicans, was limited to 15 minutes against the Spartans after playing at least 32 in each of the previous three games.

TIP-INS

1. The first meeting produced the top two scoring performances in Big Ten play thus far; Ferrell scoring 30 points for Indiana and Rayvonte Rice producing a career-high 29 for Illinois.

2. Illinois is 3-0 this season in games decided by two points or less and 8-0 in two seasons under coach John Groce.

3. Indiana F Noah Vonleh has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week six times this season.

PREDICTION: Indiana 63, Illinois 59