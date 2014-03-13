Preview: Illinois vs. Indiana

Illinois lost any chance of garnering an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament with a long midseason losing streak, but the Illini’s strong finish figures to make them a threat as they face Indiana on Thursday in a first-round Big Ten tournament game in Indianapolis. Illinois lost in eight in a row and 10 of 11 during a slide that dropped it to the bottom of the conference. The ninth-seeded Illini rebounded with four victories in their final five games, including wins at Michigan State and Iowa.

With the exception of an 84-53 defeat to Michigan on March 4, the key to Illinois’ resurgence has been a defense that’s limited opponents to 51.8 points over its last four wins. The eighth-seeded Hoosiers ended their regular season with a four-point loss to the Wolverines and have dropped two straight, but were playing some of their best basketball prior to those contests. Indiana should have Big Ten Freshman of the Year Noah Vonleh back near full strength after he was limited in the season finale following a two-game absence due to a foot injury.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (18-13): Coach John Groce turned to Kendrick Nunn to pick up the struggling offense Feb. 9 against Penn State. Since becoming a starter, the freshman is averaging 12.4 points (compared to 4.1 over his first 23 games) and shooting 53.7 percent from the field – including 52.8 percent from beyond the arc – while leading the Illini to a 5-3 record following their losing streak. ”Nunn provides a little bit more explosiveness to their game. ... His game is ahead of where (former Hoosier standout) Victor Oladipo’s was at this stage in his career,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said.

ABOUT INDIANA (17-14): Will Sheehey emerged as a consistent threat over the last four games, averaging 19.8 points while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor (compared to 10.1 points and 43.9 percent over his first 26 games). The Hoosiers held the halftime lead for the 10th time in their last 13 games on Saturday, but fell to 4-6 in those contests with their loss to the Wolverines. Indiana, which averages a league-high 15 turnovers, committed 11 of its 14 miscues after intermission, helping Michigan enjoy a 23-6 advantage in points off turnovers and turn its six-point deficit at the break into a late 11-point lead.

TIP-INS

1. Thursday’s winner will meet top-seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals.

2. G Yogi Ferrell became the first player since Isiah Thomas (1979-80 and 1980-81) to record 120 assists in each of his first two seasons at Indiana.

3. The Illini are 12-0 this season and 25-1 overall in two years under Groce when outshooting their opponent.

PREDICTION: Indiana 71, Illinois 68