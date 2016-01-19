Preview: Illinois at Indiana

No. 23 Indiana is one of the hottest teams in the country right now and will put a 10-game winning streak on the line when it hosts Illinois in a Big Ten contest on Tuesday. The Hoosiers are tied with Iowa atop the league standings, each with a perfect 5-0 mark.

Indiana is having success thanks to its offense, which is No. 1 in the Big Ten in scoring (85 points per game), field-goal percentage (.520) and 3-point percentage (.436). The Hoosiers haven’t missed a beat since guard James Blackmon (15.8) went down for the season with a knee injury a couple weeks ago, with Yogi Ferrell leading the way with averages of 17.1 points and 5.8 assists. When it comes to scoring, the Illini feature two of the best in the Big Ten in guards Kendrick Nunn (18.5) and Malcolm Hill (18.1). But injuries have forced coach John Groce to play three freshmen in the starting lineup, which has led to the inconsistency that has plagued Illinois’ season thus far.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ILLINOIS (9-9, 1-4 Big Ten): Consistency in play and effort has been something the Illini have struggled without throughout the season, with a number of ups and downs. Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with an easy win over nationally-ranked Purdue, only to follow that up with a home loss to Nebraska on Saturday, making Groce and the rest of the team wonder which one will show up against Indiana. “The Purdue game, we played real tough. You could see the edge,” Illinois guard Khalid Lewis told reporters. “Against Nebraska, I‘m pretty sure you didn’t see that edge. We need to have more consistency every time we step out on the court.”

ABOUT INDIANA (15-3, 5-0): Sometime in the game against Illinois, Ferrell will become the all-time assists leader at Indiana, passing Michael Lewis, who he is only one behind entering the contest. For Ferrell, its not quite what he’s known for, with his scoring usually making the headlines, but it shows the leadership on the court he has brought to the Hoosiers for the past four seasons, even if he’d rather be remembered for victories. “I definitely want milestones, but the main thing that I want is to win,” Ferrell told reporters. “No matter what I do on the floor, no matter how I impact the game, I just want to win at the end of the day.”

TIP-INS

1. Illinois has averaged 9.3 3-pointers over the last 12 games, compared to just 6.5 3-pointers in the team’s first six contests.

2. Indiana leads the Big Ten in both steals per game (7.7) and turnovers forced per game (14.7).

3. Hoosiers G Robert Johnson is third in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (.483) and the team is 12-0 when he starts this season.

PREDICTION: Indiana 85, Illinois 74