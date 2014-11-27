Preview: Illinois vs. Indiana State

Illinois is rolling with a new pair of shooters and hopes to make another big score when it meets Indiana State on Thursday in the first round of the Las Vegas Invitational at Orleans Arena. The Fighting Illini are the second-highest scoring team in the nation at 97.5 points per game behind BYU’s 99, and are 16th in field goal percentage (51.7) and eighth in 3-pointers (47.3). ”We’ll keep learning as we get forward, but this is A-to-Z the best shooting team I’ve coached in seven years,” coach John Groce, who is 19-0 in November at Illinois, told the Daily Illini. “You have six or seven guys who can score in double figures.”

While the Illini may not be good enough to challenge No. 3 Wisconsin once the Big Ten season gets going, they are laying the groundwork for what could be a successful conference season. “They’re a type of team with their depth, athleticism and skill that can really wear on you for 40 minutes,” Brown coach Martin told the Daily Illini after Illinois scored 58 points in the second half of Monday’s 89-68 victory. “They’ll be a good second-half team.” The Sycamores, who were picked sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, have held their first four opponents to an average of 61.3 points.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ILLINOIS (4-0): Transfers Aaron Cosby (Seton Hall) and Ahmad Starks (Oregon State) have made an immediate impact as two of the five Illini players scoring in double figures at 14.3 and 11.3 points per game. The sharpshooting guards have been a welcome complement to senior guard Rayvonte Rice, who doesn’t have to carry the load so much anymore but leads the team in scoring (17.3) and rebounding (7.5) while making 9-of-13 from 3-point range and 14-of-22 inside the arc. Nnanna Egwu, a 6-11 senior, provides a post presence with 8.3 points and 2.0 blocks per game, while defensive specialist Jaylon Tate averages a team-best 4.3 assists.

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (3-1): Khristian Smith became the first Sycamore to win the MVC’s Sixth Man Of The Year award last season, but the 6-6 junior guard has embraced his promotion to the starting lineup. Smith scores a team-best 16.5 points and adds 4.8 rebounds, but the MVC Most Improved Team member must do better from 3-point range (4-of-17). Devonte Brown, a 6-2 junior guard, averages 15.8 points and team highs of 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

1. Each team has played Austin Peay - Illinois prevailed 107-66 on Friday and Indiana State won 61-57 on Monday - while the Sycamores also defeated Brown (78-66 victory on Saturday) in Las Vegas Invitational contests played at campus sites.

2. Illinois has won 30 straight games in November - the only team in the nation undefeated in the month since 2011.

3. Baylor and Memphis square off in Thursday’s other semifinal, with the consolation and championship games set for Friday at 8 and 10:30 p.m. ET.

PREDICTION: Illinois 97, Indiana State 68