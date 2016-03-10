Preview: Illinois vs. Iowa

Iowa appeared to have no equal in the Big Ten the last time it faced Illinois, but the Hawkeyes’ victory over the Illini early last month proved to be one of their last fond memories of the regular season. No. 18 Iowa hopes to recapture their early-season form Thursday when they face the 12th-seeded Fighting Illini in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes ripped off seven straight victories to open conference play as part of a nine-game winning streak and won 10 of their first 11 league contests overall - the last of which was a 77-65 triumph at Illinois on Feb. 7. That early surge left Iowa atop the Big Ten standings, but the Hawkeyes quickly fell back to the pack by dropping five of their next six before picking up a confidence-building 71-61 win at Michigan on Saturday. Illinois should enter Thursday as well-rested as possible after routing Minnesota 85-52 in opening-round action on Wednesday, setting tournament records with 14 3-pointers and a 33-point margin of victory. “It’s nice momentum to carry us to the second game. … The great thing was that we got all of those (3-pointers) from within the offense,” leading scorer Malcolm Hill told reporters after the Illini’s most lopsided win of the season.

TV: 2:25 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ILLINOIS (14-18): Hill (18.5 points) and Kendrick Nunn (15.6) have been the most consistent forces on offense this season, but both took a bit of a back seat to 6-10 freshman forward Michael Finke, who drained a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 17 points on Wednesday. Indianapolis native Jalen Coleman-Lands (10.3) has been the team’s most productive rookie for the bulk of the season, however, and nailed three triples of his own versus Minnesota to move within three of matching the school record by a freshman. With its victory on Wednesday, Illinois broke its tie with Ohio State (25) for the most wins in Big Ten tournament history.

ABOUT IOWA (21-9): Unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection Jarrod Uthoff (team-high 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, Big Ten-best 2.7 blocks) capped a brilliant senior campaign Saturday with 29 points, seven boards, three blocks and four steals, and is one of only two players in the last 20 years to average at least two blocks and two 3-pointers in a season (Shane Battier). Second-leading scorer Peter Jok (15.8 points) earned second-team all-conference honors Monday and paces Iowa in steals (1.4), 3-pointers (71) and free-throw percentage (85.6). Center Adam Woodbury (7.9 points, 8.5 rebounds) averaged 11.4 boards over the last 13 games and became the first Hawkeye since Reggie Evans in 2001-02 to average at least 10 rebounds in league play.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this contest will face No. 4 seed Purdue in quarterfinal action on Friday.

2. Iowa, which has won five of the last six meetings, is 0-3 all-time in the Big Ten tournament as a No. 5 seed, including an upset loss in the second round to Penn State last season.

3. Illinois hasn’t defeated an opponent besides Minnesota or Rutgers - teams that went a combined 3-33 in conference play during the regular season - since upsetting Purdue 84-70 on Jan. 10.

PREDICTION: Iowa 74, Illinois 69