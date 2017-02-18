Iowa looks to keep its perfect record in rematches intact when it hosts Illinois on Saturday afternoon in a Big Ten Conference matchup. This will be the fourth time this season the Hawkeyes have played a team a second time, and coach Fran McCaffery's squad has won each of the first three (Purdue, Rutgers and Nebraska).

The Fighting Illini have dropped four of their last five contests, although they upset Northwestern in their last road game - but even that might not be enough to save coach John Groce's job. Malcolm Hill leads the way in scoring for Illinois (16.8 points), but only Maverick Morgan (10.2) joins him in averaging double digits this season. Iowa looked to be on a roll when it won three straight recently, but it has dropped its last two - both on the road. Peter Jok is leading the Big Ten in scoring at 20.6 points, but he's been up and down since returning from a back injury three games ago, averaging 17.2.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (14-12, 4-9 Big Ten): Although Groce has players like the 25-year-old Tracy Abrams and graduate transfer Mike Thorne Jr. among six seniors on his roster, he's been going with youth during the conference season as he attempts to build for the future. The team's freshmen and sophomores have accounted for at least half the minutes played in 10 of its last 11 games, including a season-high 118 in a loss to Penn State last weekend. Freshman point guard Te'Jon Lucas has responded to the playing time, averaging 11 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals over his last two contests.

ABOUT IOWA (14-12, 6-7): McCaffery has been integrating seven freshmen into his lineup - including three starters - and is hoping the team can be ready for a strong run to try to reach the postseason. Jok also has had a chance to rest with his back injury, but with the number of players that McCaffery uses - 10 are averaging at least 11 minutes over the last five contests - there should be plenty of energy. Jok, Jordan Bohannon and Nicholas Baer are the only players on the team averaging over 22 minutes in that span, although McCaffery may try to tighten his rotation as the games become more crucial to the team's postseason chances.

TIP-INS

1. Hill scored in double figures for the 20th consecutive game when he recorded 14 points against Penn State to move into eighth place on Illinois' all-time scoring list.

2. The Hawkeyes have assisted on 83 of their 108 field goals over the last four contests (76.8 percent) and rank second in the Big Ten and seventh nationally in assists per game (17.7).

3. Iowa G Brady Ellingson is hitting a conference-best 54.9 percent from 3-point range, which ranks him second in the nation.

PREDICTION: Iowa 75, Illinois 64