FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iowa 68, Illinois 60
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 26, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Iowa 68, Illinois 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iowa 68, Illinois 60: Aaron White scored 20 ofhis career-high 29 points in the second half as the host Hawkeyes downed theFighting Illini.

Jarrod Uthoff added six points and a game-high 10rebounds for Iowa (18-10, 9-6 Big Ten), which notched its third straight win. TheHawkeyes, who also received eight points from Gabriel Olaseni and six apiecefrom Peter Jok, Josh Oglesby and Anthony Clemmons, hit 6-of-14 3-pointers andfinished with a 20-15 edge at the free-throw line.

Rayvonte Rice had 20 points and nine rebounds topace Illinois (17-11, 7-8), which suffered its third straight setback since openingthe month with a four-game win streak. Ahmad Starks, who started for pointguard Jaylon Tate (illness), added a season high-matching 19 points – includingfive 3-pointers – for the Illini, which shot 33.3 percent from the field buthit 15-of-16 free throws.

Iowa, which took a 33-32 lead into the secondhalf, fell behind 36-35 before White scored the Hawkeyes’ next 14 points as partof a 23-12 run over the ensuing 11 minutes, allowing them to taketheir first double-digit lead at 58-48 with 6:24 remaining. Illinois was ableto get within 63-58 on two Nnanna Egwu free throws with 1:17 left, but theHawkeyes went 5-of-6 at the line from there to close out the win.

Iowa grabbed an early 22-15 lead, but Starksdrained a pair of treys to fuel a 15-4 Illinois run, giving the visitors a30-26 edge with 3:25 to play in the opening half. Then it was the Hawkeyes’turn to heat up as they closed the half with a 7-2 mini-run to take theone-point advantage into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: White now has 1,726 career points,surpassing B.J. Armstrong (1,705) to move into fourthplace on Iowa’s all-time list. … Tate had started the last 12 games and wasaveraging 3.9 points and 3.2 assists in 20.7 minutes, but did not play. … TheHawkeyes improved to 17-1 when scoring 64 or more points.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.