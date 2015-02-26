Iowa 68, Illinois 60: Aaron White scored 20 ofhis career-high 29 points in the second half as the host Hawkeyes downed theFighting Illini.

Jarrod Uthoff added six points and a game-high 10rebounds for Iowa (18-10, 9-6 Big Ten), which notched its third straight win. TheHawkeyes, who also received eight points from Gabriel Olaseni and six apiecefrom Peter Jok, Josh Oglesby and Anthony Clemmons, hit 6-of-14 3-pointers andfinished with a 20-15 edge at the free-throw line.

Rayvonte Rice had 20 points and nine rebounds topace Illinois (17-11, 7-8), which suffered its third straight setback since openingthe month with a four-game win streak. Ahmad Starks, who started for pointguard Jaylon Tate (illness), added a season high-matching 19 points – includingfive 3-pointers – for the Illini, which shot 33.3 percent from the field buthit 15-of-16 free throws.

Iowa, which took a 33-32 lead into the secondhalf, fell behind 36-35 before White scored the Hawkeyes’ next 14 points as partof a 23-12 run over the ensuing 11 minutes, allowing them to taketheir first double-digit lead at 58-48 with 6:24 remaining. Illinois was ableto get within 63-58 on two Nnanna Egwu free throws with 1:17 left, but theHawkeyes went 5-of-6 at the line from there to close out the win.

Iowa grabbed an early 22-15 lead, but Starksdrained a pair of treys to fuel a 15-4 Illinois run, giving the visitors a30-26 edge with 3:25 to play in the opening half. Then it was the Hawkeyes’turn to heat up as they closed the half with a 7-2 mini-run to take theone-point advantage into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: White now has 1,726 career points,surpassing B.J. Armstrong (1,705) to move into fourthplace on Iowa’s all-time list. … Tate had started the last 12 games and wasaveraging 3.9 points and 3.2 assists in 20.7 minutes, but did not play. … TheHawkeyes improved to 17-1 when scoring 64 or more points.