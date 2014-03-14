Preview: Illinois vs. Michigan

Michigan was supposed to unravel when Mitch McGary was lost to a back injury, but it proved to be the turning point of the season instead. The top-seeded Wolverines, who eye their sixth straight win in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis against Illinois, sported a 6-4 record when their rugged forward was ruled out indefinitely. The Wolverines rallied to win 17 of their final 20 games, including 15 in league play – the most by the school since 1993.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Michigan won the conference by three games over Wisconsin and Michigan State, the largest margin by a Big Ten champion in five years and second-largest since 1997. The ninth-seeded Illini have won five of six following Thursday’s first-round victory against Indiana, but that setback came against a Wolverines’ squad that clinched its first outright Big Ten regular-season title in 28 years with a 31-point victory in Illinois on March 4. The winner of this contest will play fifth-seeded Ohio State or fourth-seeded Nebraska in Saturday’s semifinals.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ILLINOIS (19-13): Tracy Abrams, who scored 22 points over his previous four contests, went 8-of-16 from the field and 7-of-9 from the foul line en route to a season-high 25 points Thursday – the most points the junior has ever scored against a Big Ten opponent. The explosion was particularly unexpected after he made only five free throws over the previous four games while shooting 23.3 percent. The Illini have generated at least eight steals in each of their last five victories after doing so only four times over their first 26 games.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (23-7): In the March 4 meeting, the Wolverines went 16-of-23 from the 3-point line while handing the Illini their worst loss in the 51-year history of the State Farm Center. Big Ten Player of the Year Nik Stauskas led the assault, going 7-of-9 from beyond the arc, as Michigan improved to 7-0 in contests in which it hits at least 10 3-pointers. McGary’s absence has been minimized by the tag team of Jordan Morgan and Jon Horford, who have combined to average 11.5 points and 10 rebounds over the last 20 games.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan became the first Big Team team since 2003-04 Michigan State to lead the conference field-goal percentage (48), 3-point percentage (39.7) and free-throw percentage (76.3).

2. Illinois has the second-most wins (25) and second-best winning percentage (.641) in Big Ten Tournament history, trailing only Ohio State.

3. The Wolverines have won six in a row over the Illini, including the last three by at least 13 points.

PREDICTION: Michigan 74, Illinois 59