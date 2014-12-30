(Updated: ADDS “Freshman” and changes “career-high” to “season-high” in lede REWORDS second sentence in graph 5)

Michigan 73, Illinois 65 (OT): Freshman Aubrey Dawkins scored five of his season-high 20 points in overtime as the host Wolverines began the defense of their Big Ten title with a come-from-behind win over the Fighting Illini.

Dawkins went 6-of-7 from 3-point range while Caris LeVert added 19 points and five assists for Michigan (8-5, 1-0 Big Ten), which erased a 13-point deficit in the second half. Ricky Doyle and Zak Irvin added 13 points apiece for the Wolverines, who knocked down 10 3-pointers.

Malcolm Hill collected 19 points and seven rebounds for Illinois (10-4, 0-1), which has dropped eight straight to Michigan. Rayvonte Rice pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with eight points and six assists for the Fighting Illini, who were outscored 14-6 in overtime.

Hill sank two free throws to give Illinois a 59-58 lead and Doyle split a pair from the foul line to even the score with 31 seconds left before Rice’s last-second shot missed the mark to send the game to overtime. Dawkins nailed his sixth 3-pointer to give Michigan a 67-63 advantage and LeVert knocked down a clutch jumper on the next possession as the Wolverines continued their recent dominance over the Fighting Illini.

Aaron Cosby and Kendrick Nunn each connected beyond the arc during a 15-4 run to put Illinois in front 20-13 and nine different Fighting Illini players scored to give them a 32-26 lead at intermission. Illinois led 48-35 before Dawkins drilled three of his four second-half 3-pointers over a span of less than five minutes to pull Michigan within three and Doyle scored six straight points to put the Wolverines on top 58-57.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan committed five turnovers while Illinois finished with 12. … Wolverines PG Derrick Walton Jr. was held scoreless on 0-of-8 shooting from the field. … New Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was introduced during halftime.