FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan 73, Illinois 65 (OT)
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 30, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Michigan 73, Illinois 65 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS “Freshman” and changes “career-high” to “season-high” in lede REWORDS second sentence in graph 5)

Michigan 73, Illinois 65 (OT): Freshman Aubrey Dawkins scored five of his season-high 20 points in overtime as the host Wolverines began the defense of their Big Ten title with a come-from-behind win over the Fighting Illini.

Dawkins went 6-of-7 from 3-point range while Caris LeVert added 19 points and five assists for Michigan (8-5, 1-0 Big Ten), which erased a 13-point deficit in the second half. Ricky Doyle and Zak Irvin added 13 points apiece for the Wolverines, who knocked down 10 3-pointers.

Malcolm Hill collected 19 points and seven rebounds for Illinois (10-4, 0-1), which has dropped eight straight to Michigan. Rayvonte Rice pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with eight points and six assists for the Fighting Illini, who were outscored 14-6 in overtime.

Hill sank two free throws to give Illinois a 59-58 lead and Doyle split a pair from the foul line to even the score with 31 seconds left before Rice’s last-second shot missed the mark to send the game to overtime. Dawkins nailed his sixth 3-pointer to give Michigan a 67-63 advantage and LeVert knocked down a clutch jumper on the next possession as the Wolverines continued their recent dominance over the Fighting Illini.

Aaron Cosby and Kendrick Nunn each connected beyond the arc during a 15-4 run to put Illinois in front 20-13 and nine different Fighting Illini players scored to give them a 32-26 lead at intermission. Illinois led 48-35 before Dawkins drilled three of his four second-half 3-pointers over a span of less than five minutes to pull Michigan within three and Doyle scored six straight points to put the Wolverines on top 58-57.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan committed five turnovers while Illinois finished with 12. … Wolverines PG Derrick Walton Jr. was held scoreless on 0-of-8 shooting from the field. … New Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was introduced during halftime.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.