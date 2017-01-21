Michigan earns payback against Illinois

Junior D.J. Wilson scored 17 points and senior guard Zak Irvin added 15 points to help Michigan earn a 66-57 win over Illinois in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday at Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (13-7, 3-4 Big Ten) avenged an 85-69 defeat at Illinois (12-8, 2-5) on Jan. 11, a loss that led Illini senior center Maverick Morgan to call Michigan a "white collar" team.

None too pleased with those comments, Michigan used them as motivation, jumping out to a 34-24 lead at halftime before really pouring it on in the second half.

The Wolverines used a 10-0 run to take a 45-26 lead with 15:31 remaining in the game and ultimately built their lead to as many as 21 points in the second half in administering payback for the lopsided loss at Illinois.

Senior guard Derrick Walton had 13 points and a season-high 11 rebounds for Michigan, which will gear up for two major tests next week.

Michigan will host Indiana on Thursday before traveling to archrival Michigan State next Sunday.

In the first meeting at Illinois, the Fighting Illini shot 64.2 percent from the field overall, 9 of 14 from 3-point range and outrebounded Michigan, 30-17.

On Saturday, Michigan held Illinois to its second-lowest point total of the season, 43.5 percent shooting from the field overall and just 2 of 12 from 3-point range.

Michigan also outrebounded the Fighting Illini 30-27 and forced 17 Illinois turnovers.

Senior guard Malcom Hill scored 16 points in defeat for Illinois, which will host Iowa on Wednesday.