Preview: Illinois at Michigan State

Michigan State recovered from a pair of dispiriting losses at home in December with six wins in its last eight games to climb into contention in the Big Ten. The offensively gifted Spartans look to stay on course for an NCAA Tournament bid with a third straight victory when Illinois visits on Saturday. The Fighting Illini have won their last two and four of six despite the absence of leading scorer Rayvonte Rice, who is suspended indefinitely after suffering a broken hand in early January.

Rice and fourth-leading scorer Aaron Cosby were ready to return from injuries, but coach John Groce suspended both last Saturday for an unspecified violation of team rules. Michigan State was shocked by Texas Southern and shot 32.3 percent in a double-overtime loss to Maryland in December before riding a balanced offense that stands fourth in the nation in assists. The Spartans try to continue their efficient play and avenge a defeat against the Illini at home last season.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT ILLINOIS (15-8, 5-5 Big Ten): Malcolm Hill has stepped up to a leading role while averaging 19.5 points over the last four games and was named Big Ten co-Player of the Week Monday. Hill has improved his scoring average to 14.6 overall – behind only Rice (17.2) -- and Kendrick Nunn (11.3) is the other active player in double figures. Nunn put up 21 points against Rutgers in a 66-54 win Tuesday and Ahmad Starks has averaged 10.2 over his last six contests, making 13-of-27 from 3-point range in the past five games.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (15-7, 6-3): Denzel Valentine matched his season high with 25 points in the 76-66 overtime victory over Michigan last time out and leads the team in scoring (14.4) while dishing out 4.2 assists per game. Travis Trice (13.8 points, team-high 5.6 assists) and Branden Dawson (12 points, Big Ten-best 10.1 rebounds), who joined Hill as the league’s co-Player of the Week, have also contributed to the Spartans’ offense. Bryn Forbes is 10-of-20 from 3-point range the last four games and shoots 47 percent overall from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. The Illini are second in the nation in free-throw shooting percentage at 79.7 while Michigan State stands at 63.1 – last in the league.

2. Dawson, who averaged 18 points in two outings last week, has recorded six of his seven double-doubles this season in nine Big Ten games.

3. Illinois F-C Nnanna Egwu has blocked at least three shots six times this season and is fourth in the Big Ten at 1.7 per contest.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 72, Illinois 64