(Updated: CHANGES assists to rebounds in the first paragraph)

Illinois 59, Michigan State 54: Malcolm Hill recorded 19 points and six rebounds as the visiting Fighting Illini edged the Spartans for their third consecutive victory in Big Ten play.

Kendrick Nunn contributed 14 points, including a key driving layup with 57.6 seconds left to put Illinois (16-8, 6-5 Big Ten) up 55-52. Nnanna Egwu added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Illini, which held the Spartans to 38.5 percent shooting overall.

Denzel Valentine made four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 16 points for Michigan State (15-8, 6-4), which made only 7-of-18 from the free-throw line. Branden Dawson chipped in with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Spartans, who saw a two-game winning streak end.

Hill’s four-point play gave Illinois a 19-14 lead with 7:38 left in the first half after the Illini trailed by eight early on, but Bryn Forbes scored seven as Michigan State pulled within 28-27 at intermission. Valentine made two 3-pointers during a spurt that tied the game at 39 before the Illini ran off the next seven, capped by a 3-pointer from Ahmad Starks.

The Spartans rallied to score 10 of the next 15 points, capped by a tip in from Dawson, to pull within 51-49. Forbes connected on 1-of-2 from the line, after Jaylon Tate was called for a dead-ball technical when he backed into Travis Trice on a free throw, to pull Michigan State within 55-54 with 33.2 seconds left, but Illinois made two stops and Hill drained four free throws to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Illinois leads the all-time series 58-57 and has won in its last two trips to East Lansing, Mich. … Michigan State went 5-of-13 from the free-throw line in the opening half, missing the front end of a one-and-one twice. … Illinois was without leading scorer G Rayvonte Rice and G Aaron Cosby for the third straight game due to suspensions for an unspecified violation of team rules.