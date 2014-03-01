Illinois shuts down No. 18 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Illinois didn’t look like much of a threat in the Big Ten when it lost eight consecutive conference games. Suddenly, the Fighting Illini are a danger to every opponent’s attack.

Illinois held No. 18 Michigan State, the Big Ten’s second-leading offense, to a season low in points in a 53-46 upset on Saturday at the Breslin Center. The Illini held an opponent under 50 points for the fourth consecutive time while winning their third straight.

“We’re showing good composure,” freshman forward Malcolm Hill said. “We could have called it quits when we were on a losing streak and we’ve been just sticking together and fighting. We’ve been doing a great job on defense holding teams under 50 points the past four games. It’s been real good for us.”

Junior guard Tracy Abrams led Illinois (17-12, 6-10) with 12 points and made five steals, while junior guard Rayvonte Rice contributed 10 points and five steals and freshman guard Malcolm Hill added 10 points. The Fighting Illini, which won at Michigan State for the first time in eight years, forced 16 turnovers and turned them into 25 points.

“We’ve been pretty good defensively all year,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “Obviously, the last four or five games that level has been ratcheted up a little bit. I think it just comes with experience. We should be better now than we were two months ago.”

The No. 18 Spartans (22-7 overall, 11-5 Big Ten), who hadn’t played since their 79-70 defeat to Big Ten leader Michigan on Sunday, fell two games behind the Wolverines in the loss column with two games remaining. Ranked No. 1 earlier in the season, the Spartans have lost six of their last 10.

“They’re a little bit shell-shocked,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. “They know we didn’t play very well. When you play with that little energy either you’re awfully tired, and there’s no reason for that, or the other team played harder than you. I don’t think we had any energy from the start and that’s the disappointing thing.”

Sophomore guard Gary Harris was the only Spartan in double figures with 19 points. Forward Branden Dawson, who missed the previous nine games with a broken right hand, contributed six points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench.

The Spartans didn’t resemble the confident, versatile team that defeated the Illini 78-62 in Champaign on Jan. 18. That game came in the midst of an 11-game winning streak but injuries and other distractions have taken a toll on his team, according to Izzo.

“I’ve been through things way worse than this and gotten to the Final Four,” he said. “My team doesn’t look like my team today and we’ll have to figure out why. We’re just a little dysfunctional with guys playing that haven’t played together in awhile. We’ll see what we can do but we’ll be back.”

Michigan State scored the first basket of the second half to take a two-point lead but the Illini responded with a 12-2 run, capped by a Rice 3-pointer, to go up 40-32. The Spartans pulled within three on a Harris 3-pointer but Illinois answered with a Kendrick Nunn 3-pointer and a Rice layup for a 47-39 lead.

After the Spartans cut the deficit in half, Illinois reserve forward Jon Ekey fired in a 3-pointer to make it 50-43. Abrams then drained a 17-foot jumper and the Illini were never threatened again.

Rice sparked a 14-2 Illinois run during the first half with two steals and fast-break conversions as his team built a 12-point lead. The Spartans chipped away the rest of the half and tied it at 28-all by halftime behind Harris’ 11 points.

NOTES: With freshman C Gavin Schilling receiving his first career start, the Spartans used their 15th different lineup in the last 24 games. ... The all-time series is tied at 57-57, though Michigan State has won eight of the last 12 meetings. ... Illinois is now 2-6 this season against ranked opponents. Its last two games are also against ranked teams -- No. 16 Michigan on Tuesday and at No. 20 Iowa on Saturday. ... The Spartans wind up their regular season at home against Iowa on Thursday and at Ohio State on Sunday. ... All but one of the previous 16 meetings were decided by 10 points or less. ... The Illini held opponents to 65 points or less in 23 of their last 24 victories.