Preview: Illinois at Minnesota

Minnesota hopes to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive when it hosts Illinois on Wednesday. The Golden Gophers have lost four of their last six games to fall firmly on the bubble and now face a must-win clash against the Fighting Illini with a daunting three-game stretch against nationally-ranked teams on deck. Minnesota avenged a loss to Northwestern on Feb.1 with a gutsy 54-48 win on the road over the Wildcats on Sunday and needs the same type effort to record its second straight victory.

Illinois has dropped 10 of its last 11 games and its downward spiral continued with a dismal performance against No. 23 Ohio State. The Fighting Illini hit rock bottom when they could only manage to score 16 points in the second half of the 48-39 setback to the Buckeyes and have lost five in a row at home for the first time in 40 years. “It’s frustrating, but that doesn’t do us any good,” Illinois coach John Groce told reporters. “We better figure it out.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (14-12, 3-10 Big Ten): The Fighting Illini are ranked 328th nationally in field-goal percentage (40.6) and finished just 15-of-53 from the floor against Ohio State. Nnanna Egwu grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds against the Buckeyes and has secured 26 boards in his last two outings. Rayvonte Rice leads the team in scoring (16.6), rebounding (5.9) -- tied with Egwu -- and steals (1.3) and has finished in double figures in 23 of his 26 games this season.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (17-9, 6-7): DeAndre Mathieu poured in a team-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting against Northwestern and has scored 10 points or more in five of his last seven games. Andre Hollins tops the Golden Gophers in scoring (14.9), and has averaged 12 points in his last four games since returning from an ankle injury. Minnesota averages a conference-best 7.8 steals per game, but has recorded a total of five in its last two contests.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota is 13-2 at home this season with both losses coming in Big Ten play.

2. The Golden Gophers have lost four of the last six meetings with Illinois.

3. The Fighting Illini have failed to score 75 points in each of their last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 73, Illinois 60