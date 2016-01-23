Preview: Illinois at Minnesota

Two teams desperate for a win face off in Minneapolis on Saturday when Illinois meets Minnesota in a Big Ten Conference contest. The Illini have dropped five of six league games, including a 34-point drubbing by Indiana in their most recent outing, while the Golden Gophers are still looking for their first Big Ten victory after dropping their first seven.

Illinois has shown promise at times, including its one conference win over nationally ranked Purdue, and the Illini got a boost against the Hoosiers with the return of senior big man Mike Thorne Jr. (12.9 points, 8.5 rebounds) after he missed 11 games following surgery on a torn meniscus. He gives coach John Groce some strength inside to pair with two of the top scorers in the league on the perimeter, Malcolm Hill (18.2 points) and Kendrick Nunn (17.8). The Golden Gophers’ offense hasn’t been quite as prolific, with Nate Mason leading the way at 12.9 points per game. The young Minnesota roster features a starting lineup of two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior, with freshman forward Jordan Murphy showing promise with his output of 10.6 points and a team-best 8.1 rebounds.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (9-10, 1-5 Big Ten): The Illini have struggled with ups and downs throughout the season, but the downs have been more prevalent in conference play, and Groce said it has a lot to do with a lack of leadership. Without naming names, Groce called out some of his older players who haven’t stepped into the leadership void created when players such as Rayvonte Rice and Nnanna Egwu departed after last season, feeling that the players need to get the Illini back in line. “It’s (about) execution of discipline and details,” Groce told reporters. “The guys have to care about those things as much or more than the staff does, and we need leadership echoing those things. At some point, there’s got to be leadership inside those locker room walls. When those guys are out there playing, you can’t play for them.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-13, 0-7): The Golden Gophers have yet to make a dent in the Big Ten win column, though there are signs that the team is making some headway, falling by single digits to Indiana and Michigan after a pair of 25-point losses to Northwestern and Nebraska. Minnesota players were sounding more optimistic after falling to the Wolverines on Thursday in a game in which they were within three with less than nine minutes to play. “That team you saw tonight was one that is up and coming,” Murphy told reporters. “That team you saw has a lot of fight and a lot of heart, and that’s what we’ve got to keep growing on.”

TIP-INS

1. Illinois leads the Big Ten in free-throw percentage (.788) in league play after pacing the conference in the category last year as well.

2. Minnesota is off to its worst start in Big Ten play since 2003-04, when it dropped its first nine league contests.

3. Richard Pitino is looking to win his 50th game as coach of the Golden Gophers.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 68, Illinois 64