Illinois 76, Minnesota 71 (OT)

Illinois rallied from a five-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation and then blitzed Minnesota in overtime Saturday night for a 76-71 Big Ten Conference win at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Guard Malcolm Hill paced the Fighting Illini (10-10, 2-5) with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Trailing 60-55, Illinois got a 3-pointer from guard Kendrick Nunn with 1:05 remaining and two foul shots from Hill with 32.3 seconds left to even the score at 60, forcing the extra session.

The Illini then scored the first 11 points of overtime, capped by a jumper from point guard Jaylon Tate with 1:49 remaining, to capture its first road win since last February.

Backup center Maverick Morgan added 14 points for Illinois. Nunn finished with 13 and freshman forward Michael Finke grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds as Illinois owned the boards 49-38.

Forward Joey King led the Golden Gophers (6-14, 0-8) with 20 points, while point guard Nate Mason added 19. Freshman forward Jordan Murphy authored a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for Minnesota, which lost its nine consecutive game.

Minnesota had a chance to win at regulation’s end, but Mason’s fall-away 3-pointer from the right wing just before time expired banged off the front rim.