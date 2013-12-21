Preview: Illinois vs. Missouri

Missouri looks to remain among the dwindling ranks of the undefeated when the 25th-ranked Tigers aim for their fifth straight win over border rival Illinois - it’s longest winning streak in the long-running Braggin’ Rights series - on Saturday. The teams have met in St. Louis every year but one since 1980, and they’ve split the last 22 meetings. “It’s one of those games that’s easy to get up for it,” Illinois coach John Groce told reporters. “It’s an exciting environment. Our guys are always talking about it, even during the offseason, how much they enjoy being a part of one of the game’s best rivalries.”

The Tigers have turned over the entire roster in coach Frank Haith’s three years at the helm, so only three players - Jabari Brown (19 points, 5.5 rebounds), Earnest Ross (14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds) and Tony Criswell (6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds) - have played in the Braggin’ Rights game. “Getting these guys ready for this game is something that’s important for us in terms of just understanding the type of game,” Haith told reporters. “You’re talking about almost an NCAA Tournament type game with the atmosphere, but the energy and the passion in the building is unique.” While the Tigers are undefeated, the Illini have been dinged by two tough losses - 67-64 at Georgia Tech and 71-64 against Oregon - in games they led in the second half.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ILLINOIS (9-2): Like the Tigers, the Illini have only three players - guards Joseph Bertrand and Tracy Abrams and center Nnanna Egwu - with experience in the rivalry game. Bertrand (10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds) has played well against Missouri, including 19 points on 9-of-9 shooting as a sophomore, but Abrams (11.5 points, 3.4 assists) played sparingly against the Tigers as a freshman and was saddled with foul trouble last year. Drake transfer Rayvonte Rice (17.7 points) has scored at least 12 points in every game and will have to continue his major impact to help the Illini break their losing streak in the series.

ABOUT MISSOURI (10-0): Despite the lack of continuity - Missouri returned only one starter from last year - the Tigers are off to a great start in large part because of Tulsa transfer Jordan Clarkson (19.4 points, 3.9 assists). Clarkson and Brown are one of six sets of teammates in the nation averaging at least 19 points apiece. Missouri has been especially tough at the defensive end recently, holding West Virginia (85.1 points per game) and UCLA (90.6) a combined 35 points below their season averages in a pair of 80-71 wins before keeping Western Michigan 10.6 points under its average in a 66-60 victory Sunday.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri is trying to start 11-0 for the ninth time, including two of the past three years.

2. The Illini are 20-2 under second-year coach Groce when scoring 70 or more points, including a 6-0 mark this season.

3. The Tigers have won eight straight neutral-site games in their home state, including two in St. Louis and six in Kansas City.

PREDICTION: Missouri 71, Illinois 67