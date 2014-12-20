Preview: Illinois vs. Missouri

A pair of border rivals needing a win that could jump-start their seasons square off Saturday when Missouri faces Illinois in the Bud Light Braggin’ Rights game. The rivalry has been played in St. Louis every year since 1983 and has been marked by streaks — Illinois won nine straight followed by a four-game streak by Missouri before the Illini’s 65-64 win a year ago. This one might be especially important for the Illini, who have lost three of their last five and could use a neutral-site win for their resume.

For the first time in four years and only the eighth time in the 34-year history of the Braggin’ Rights series, neither team is ranked in the top 25, but Illinois coach John Groce doesn’t think that dampens the enthusiasm. “It’s a great game,” Groce told reporters. “A heavyweight boxing match. It’s great for the universities.” The Tigers haven’t fared well against top competition, losing by at least 19 in each of their four games against major-conference opponents including a 74-58 home loss to Xavier last time out.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ILLINOIS (8-3): The Illini are among the most efficient offensive teams in the country, averaging 79.4 points and averaging only 10.3 turnovers. They’re also balanced — six different players have led the team in scoring at least once this season — but the clear offensive catalyst is senior guard Rayvonte Rice (17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds). Sophomore guard Malcolm Hill (13 points, 5.6 rebounds) has been a surprise at the offensive end, nearly tripling his scoring output from a year ago.

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-5): The Tigers have added a potential impact player in freshman Jakeenan Gant, who made his debut against Xavier and scored 13 points in 15 minutes after missing the first nine contests while the school investigated potential improper benefits. Gant adds to a frontcourt that already boasts sophomore Johnathan Williams III (12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds), who has led the team in scoring and rebounding in each of the past four games. Another freshman, guard Montaque Gill-Caesar (12.6 points) is the team’s leading scorer and its top outside shooting threat, going 17-for-44 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois leads the nation in free throw percentage (78.0) and is on pace to break the school mark of 74.4 percent set in 1996-97.

2. Rice has scored in double figures in all 26 non-conference games he has played at Illinois.

3. Missouri is 3-0 when it scores at least 70 points while Illinois has held the opposition under 70 in seven of its eight wins this season and 33 of its last 35 victories dating to 2012-13.

PREDICTION: Illinois 72, Missouri 64