FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois 62, Missouri 59
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 20, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Illinois 62, Missouri 59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Illinois 62, Missouri 59: Rayvonte Rice capped a 19-point effort with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Fighting Illini to their second straight victory in the annual Bud Light Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis.

Rice went 7-for-15 from the floor and had team highs in rebounds (seven) and assists (three) and Ahmad Starks scored 13 points for Illinois (9-3). Malcolm Hill added 10 points and Kendrick Nunn had nine for the Illini.

Johnathan Williams III collected 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Missouri (5-6), which was 6-of-21 from 3-point range. Wes Clark added 11 points and Montaque Gill-Caesar and D‘Angelo Allen had eight apiece for the Tigers.

Rice dished it to Nnanna Egwu for a two-handed slam that put the Illini ahead 59-57 with 1:55 remaining and grabbed an offensive rebound to keep Illinois’ next possession alive, but the Illini couldn’t extend the advantage. Clark hit a pull-up jumper from the foul line with 17.8 seconds left to tie it for the 10th time, but Rice rattled in a contested fallaway jumper from the top of the key at the buzzer.

Neither team led by more than five in a first half that saw three ties and four lead changes before Starks hit a 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds to send the Illini to the break with a 32-30 advantage. Starks hit back-to-back buckets following a Hill jumper to give Illinois its largest lead at 42-36 with 12:48 left before Williams scored nine points during a 17-8 spurt to give Missouri its biggest advantage at 53-50.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Former St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Bryan Burwell, who died Dec. 4 after a bout with cancer, was honored with a moment of silence before the game and a reserved seat at the press table at both schools’ request. … Rice has scored in double figures in all 27 non-conference games he has played at Illinois. … Williams has led Missouri in scoring and rebounding in each of the past five games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.