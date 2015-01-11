Preview: Illinois at Nebraska

Illinois won its first game without leading scorer Rayvonte Rice and attempts to make it consecutive victories when it visits Nebraska in Sunday’s Big Ten action. Rice broke his left hand in practice and Malcolm Hill stepped up as an offensive force with a career-best 28 points in Wednesday’s 64-57 victory over ninth-ranked Maryland. “When something happens like what happened to Ray, it really puts it in perspective for those guys,” Fighting Illini coach John Groce told reporters. “I thought they rallied around that.”

Nebraska defeated Rutgers 65-49 on Thursday to improve to 1-2 in Big Ten play, its best start in its four seasons in the conference after starting 0-4, 0-5 and 0-4 its first three seasons. The Cornhuskers had forward Leslee Smith (knee) on the floor for the first time this season and center Moses Abraham (hand) was back after a seven-game absence. “This is our squad,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles told reporters. “And those guys aren’t close to being 100 percent, so it’s not us but at least we can have the personnel out there that can be effective.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (11-5, 1-2 Big Ten): Senior center Nnanna Egwu recorded 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots against Maryland to raise his averages to 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and a team-best 29 blocks. Egwu has 171 career blocks, fourth in school history and six behind behind leader Deon Thomas (177 from 1990-94). Hill is averaging 14 points after making a career-best four 3-pointers against Maryland.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (9-6, 1-2): The Cornhuskers have been mostly a two-man gang with guard Terran Petteway averaging 19 points and forward Shavon Shields chipping in 17.5 and a team-leading 6.8 rebounds. “Me and Shavon have to score,” Petteway told reporters, “and that opens up the floor when (teammates) are knocking down shots because they can’t concentrate on me and Shavon driving.” Smith was scoreless in 13 minutes in his return while Abraham is averaging 3.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in eight minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Fighting Illini leads the series 11-4 after the teams split two matchups last season.

2. Petteway also leads the Cornhuskers in assists (40), 3-pointers (31) and blocked shots (19).

3. Illinois senior G Ahmad Starks is struggling from 3-point range, shooting 29.9 percent.

PREDICTION: Illinois 62, Nebraska 58