Nebraska 53, Illinois 43: Terran Petteway scored 18 points and connected on four 3-point baskets to lead the Cornhuskers past the visiting Fighting Illini in Big Ten play.

Shavon Shields contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Nebraska (10-6, 2-2). David Rivers contributed eight points and seven rebounds as the Cornhuskers won their second straight game.

Malcolm Hill and Kendrick Nunn scored 12 points apiece for Illinois (11-6, 1-3). The Fighting Illini shot 27.3 percent from the field and were just 6-of-29 from 3-point range.

The Illini had an 11-9 lead on Nunn’s basket less than five minutes into the game before Nebraska went on a 14-5 run to hold a seven-point lead on Rivers’ jumper with under seven minutes left in the half. The Cornhuskers led 28-22 at halftime and Petteway hit two 3-pointers in the opening three-plus minutes of the second half to make it 34-24.

Illinois trailed by 11 with 11 minutes remaining before Aaron Cosby drained a 3-pointer and Maverick Morgan followed with a jumper to cut its deficit to six. Hill’s 3-pointer with 3:14 left brought the Illini within eight, but Petteway and Shields each hit two free throws to wrap it up for the Cornhuskers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nunn had four steals for the Illini. … Nebraska possessed a 38-30 edge in the rebounding competition. … Illinois C Nnanna Egwu had 10 rebounds and two blocked shots, raising his career output in the latter to 173, four behind school leader Deon Thomas (177 from 1991-94).