FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Long-range shooting carries Illini over Huskers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 27, 2017 / 2:58 AM / 6 months ago

Long-range shooting carries Illini over Huskers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Long-range shooting carries Illini over Huskers

Illinois drilled eight 3-pointers in the second half to pull away for a 73-57 victory over Nebraska on Sunday night in a Big Ten game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Senior swingman Malcolm Hill scored 14 of his game-high 19 points after halftime to lead the Illini (17-12, 7-9 Big Ten) to their third win in a row. It is first time Illinois has won three consecutive conference games since a four-game run Jan. 31-Feb. 12, 2015.

Related Coverage

Senior guard Tracy Abrams added 13 points and six assists as Illinois canned 13 of 26 3-point attempts for the night -- its highest 3-point total against a Division I opponent this season. Abrams buried 4 of 5 3-point tries while Hill hit 4 of 6 as the Illini resumed their climb up the RPI and KenPom rankings. They have moved into the top 60 in the RPI and Top 70 of the KenPom numbers.

Nebraska (12-16, 6-10) was paced by senior guard Tai Webster's 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals, but the Cornhuskers shot just 37.5 percent from the field and 26.7 percent on 3-point attempts.

Illinois built a 15-7 bulge as Nebraska missed 10 of 11 shots, but the Cornhuskers recovered to take a 22-21 lead on Webster's three-point play with 5:48 left in the half.

Illinois turned to a 2-3 zone to slow down the Cornhuskers and regained a 30-28 lead at the break as the visitors limited Nebraska to 33 percent shooting.

The Cornhuskers regained a brief lead at the outset of the second half, but then Illinois started raining 3-pointers from all over the floor. The Illini canned 7 of 8 3-point attempts over an 8:40 stretch -- Hill sinking three, Abrams making two and sophomores Jalen Coleman-Lands and Leron Black adding one apiece -- to transform a 32-32 tie into a 61-44 lead with 9:15 to play.

Nebraska got as close as 61-50 on sophomore forward Ed Morrow's dunk with 7:50 to go, but Abrams answered with Illinois' final 3-pointer of the night.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.