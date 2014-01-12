Preview: Illinois at Northwestern

Illinois had been piling up winsbut seemingly not getting any respect, failing to make the Top 25despite a 13-2 mark. The Illini hoped to gain some recognition with aroad game against unbeaten Wisconsin, but a 25-point loss to the No. 5 Badgers certainly isn’t going to help Illinois’ reputation. CoachJohn Groce’s squad needs to bounce back when it travels to facein-state rival Northwestern on Sunday.

The Wildcats were hoping thehiring of Chris Collins as coach would turn things around inconference play, but three straight losses by an average margin of25.3 points wasn’t quite the start Northwestern had hoped for.Offense has been a problem for the Wildcats, who are averaging 55.6points in league play. That’s not a good sign when taking on anIllini team that yields an average of 63.6 points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-3, 2-1 BigTen): While Groce didn’t like the outcome of the Wisconsin game, thething that bothered him even more was the way his team didn’t respondto the early adversity against the Badgers. A 20-0 first-half run putthe Illini down early and they were never able to make a run to makea game of it. “You’ve got to respond to adversity better thanthat,” Groce told the Champaign News-Gazette. “We have thisseason, but for some reason tonight, against a really good ball teamthat’s as explosive as they are, you can’t do that. It’s veryatypical of this team, something we take a lot of pride in. I didn‘tlike our look and body language during that stretch.”

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (7-9, 0-3):Offense has been a problem for the Wildcats this season, with DrewCrawford (15.7 points per game) and JerShon Cobb (12) the only players on theteam averaging in double figures. With so few point-scoring options,Collins has been trying to get his duo as many touches as possibleearly to try to get them both going and maybe spark the team‘soffense. “We really haven’t had both of them going on the samenight,” Collins told the Chicago Tribune. “For us, our margin oferror is very small. We need good players to play really well.”

TIP-INS

1. Illinois has scored 70 or morepoints in three straight Big Ten games for the first time since 2011.

2. Despite averaging nearly eightfewer points than Illinois, Northwestern is averaging nearly two moreassists per contest.

3. The Illini lead the series 130-38, but the teams split their two meetings last year, withthe visiting team winning each contest.

PREDICTION: Illinois 78,Northwestern 62