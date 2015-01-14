Preview: Illinois at Northwestern

Illinois looks to kick-start its stuttering Big Ten campaign when it travels to Evanston to renew hostilities with in-state rival Northwestern on Wednesday. The Fighting Illini have dropped three of their first four conference games - including a 53-43 setback to Nebraska on Sunday - and have been held to 65 points or fewer in each contest during that span. Illinois has lost all four of its road tests this season and hopes to avenge a 49-43 setback to the Wildcats in their last meeting at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Jan. 12, 2014.

Northwestern has dropped two straight games since opening up Big Ten play with a 51-47 victory over Rutgers on Dec. 30. The Wildcats lost to No. 6 Wisconsin before falling short in their upset bid at Michigan State and have surrendered 80 or more points in each game during their mini-skid. Northwestern has lost six straight conference home games dating back to last season and hopes to reverse the trend by beating the Fighting Illini for the third time in their last four tries.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-6, 1-2 Big Ten): Bryant McIntosh collected 18 points, five rebounds and five assists while Tre Demps added 17 points and six helpers in the 84-77 overtime loss to the Spartans. “We have to take this loss and go with it,” McIntosh told reporters. “I thought we played a great game and we just have to learn from it now.” JerShon Cobb went 5-of-5 from the field for 12 points before leaving the game early in the second half with a foot injury and his status for Wednesday is uncertain.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (11-6, 1-3): Malcolm Hill and Kendrick Nunn each scored a team-high 12 points, but finished a combined 9-of-29 from the field in the loss to the Cornhuskers. “We’re here to make shots and we’re more than capable of making our shots,” Hill told reporters. “We’re not going to let this derail us at all. There’s too many games on our schedule to make us hang our heads.” The Fighting Illini are 1-1 without leading scorer Rayvonte Rice, who is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his broken hand last week.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois has won two of the last three meetings in Evanston.

2. Hill is averaging 20 points per game in Rice’s absence.

3. McIntosh has scored in double figures in nine straight games.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 62, Illinois 60