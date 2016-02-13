Preview: Illinois at Northwestern

Northwestern is hoping to turn things around and make a run for a postseason berth when its hosts Illinois in a Big Ten Conference contest Saturday. The Wildcats started the season 13-1 but have gone 3-8 since, dropping six of their last seven.

The Illini have been dealing with injuries all year, which has opened up time for players such as freshman Jalen Coleman-Lands to get time, and Coleman-Lands has emerged by hitting 11 3-pointers in his last two games. Of course, Malcolm Hill (18.9 points) and Kendrick Nunn (16.7) are the main offensive weapons for coach John Groce, whose team needs to get better defensively as they allow 76.2 points a game. Northwestern likes to shoot it from long range, coming off a night when it hit 12 3-pointers against Ohio State. Bryant McIntosh (14.8 points) and Tre Demps (14.7) pace the Wildcats, and Aaron Falzon joins those two as top shooters as each has made at least 40 3-pointers this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (11-13, 3-8 Big Ten): One area that the Illini have struggled in is rebounding, which makes sense with the early season loss of Mike Thorne Jr. to a knee injury and a recent ailment to freshman Michael Finke that took him out of the lineup. Illinois allows a Big Ten-worst 5.9 more boards than it grabs each game, leading Groce to try to get everyone on the court to do their jobs to help the team improve. “Rebounding was an issue,” Groce told reporters after Iowa had 12 offensive boards in a win over the Illini on Sunday. “We’ve got to block out better. We’ve got to pursue balls better. That’s important to get cleaned up, obviously.”

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (16-9, 4-8): Sophomore Scottie Lindsey has been up and down in his sophomore season, usually coming off the bench for between 15 to 20 minutes and averaging 6.6 points. But after an 0-for-5 shooting night at Indiana led to a “DNP” against Michigan State, Lindsey has rebounded well, averaging 10.3 points in his last three outings, hitting 6-of-9 from 3-point range. “We need him, there’s no question about it,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters about the 6-5 swingman. “We need his scoring punch, we need his energy. With his length, we need him to play defense and rebound.”

TIP-INS

1. Illinois C Maverick Morgan averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over his last five games.

2. Northwestern freshman Dererk Pardon ranks second in the Big Ten Conference with a .656 field goal percentage.

3. The Wildcats are among the nation’s leaders with a 1.52 assist-to-turnover ratio, while the Illini are among the top teams in the country in fewest turnovers at 10.2.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 75, Illinois 69