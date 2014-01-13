(Updated: CORRECTS Northwestern rebounds in notes)

Northwestern 49, Illinois 43:Drew Crawford scored 13 points, including four late free throws, asthe Wildcats held down a potent Illini offense to earn a homevictory.

Tre Demps and JerShon Cobb alsohad 11 points apiece for Northwestern (8-9, 1-3 Big Ten), which gavecoach Chris Collins his first Big Ten victory. Demps and Crawfordeach had eight rebounds for the Wildcats.

Tracy Abrams finished with 13 points as the lone playerto score in double figures for Illinois (13-4, 2-2), which cameinto the game averaging 72.1 points. Leading scorer Rayvonte Rice hadhis 16-game double-figure scoring streak snapped at 16, finishingwith eight points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field.

The game was close throughoutthe first half, with Northwestern holding an edge for much of thefirst 20 minutes thanks to its defense, which held Illinois to 19.4percent shooting before halftime, including 0-of-8 from 3-point range. The Wildcats‘biggest advantage was eight points and they settled for a seven-pointadvantage at the break.

Illinois opened the second halfwith a 12-5 run to tie the game with 11:33 to go. Northwestern led bynine in the closing minutes before a 7-0 Illini run, but Crawford hitfour free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Illini’s 15 points in the first half was their season low. … Illinois outrebounded Northwestern 40-36. … The win snapped a two-game win streak for the Illini in Evanston.