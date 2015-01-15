(Updated: CORRECTS McIntosh points in graph 3 CORRECTS note 2 to ADD “Big Ten”)

Illinois 72, Northwestern 67: Kendrick Nunn set a career high with 25 points - including four in the final 7.5 seconds - and pulled down five rebounds as the visiting Fighting Illini held off the Wildcats.

Aaron Cosby added 19 points and five rebounds for Illinois (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten), which halted a five-game road skid. Ahmad Starks and Malcolm Hill tallied 10 points apiece for the Illini, who went 12-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Alex Olah collected 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Northwestern (10-7, 1-3), which has lost three in a row. Bryant McIntosh scored 16 points for the Wildcats, who finished 12-of-13 from the foul line.

Nunn slammed home an alley-oop to put Illinois on top 43-35 and later hit a smooth floater to push the margin to 10 with 10 minutes remaining. Tre Demps scored at the rim to pull Northwestern within 66-65 with 12.2 seconds left before Nunn kept his nerve at the foul line to preserve the victory.

Cosby knocked down two 3-pointers and scored eight points during a 16-4 run as Illinois turned a one-point deficit into a 30-19 lead. Cosby and Nunn combined to score 27 of the Illini’s 37 points in the first half as they took a four-point edge into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Illinois came into the game ranked 10th nationally in fewest turnovers (10.3) and finished with a season-low three. … Northwestern has lost seven straight home Big Ten games dating back to last season. … The Jackie Robinson West Little League baseball team was in attendance and received a standing ovation.