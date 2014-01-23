Preview: Illinois at Ohio State

Ohio State has matched its worst losing streak since the 2007-08 campaign and the No. 15 Buckeyes look to halt a four-game skid when they host Illinois on Thursday. Ohio State was sailing along with 15 consecutive victories before the rough stretch that includes losses to unranked Iowa and Nebraska. “We’re not the same team that won 15 in a row,” point guard Aaron Craft said after Monday’s humbling loss to the Cornhuskers. “We have to go back and find that.”

Illinois also has lost four consecutive games and the frustration of coach John Groce was readily apparent during last Saturday’s loss to Michigan State. The Fighting Illini haven’t won since Jan. 4 and three of their next four games are against ranked foes. “It’s more about us right now, getting better at what we do and how we do it,” Groce told The News-Gazette early this week. “I think that’s what we’re going to lock in on.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-6, 2-4 Big Ten): The Fighting Illini have three guards scoring in double digits in Rayvonte Rice (17.4), Tracy Abrams (12.8) and Joseph Bertrand (10.6). But the early-season defensive and rebounding prowess has diminished as well as the overall production since Big Ten play began. “We’ve got a couple guys that need to be playing a little bit better and I’m confident that they will,” Groce said. “Sometimes you just go through that as a player, and as a team where you’ve got to grind and fight through some things.”

ABOUT OHIO STATE (15-4, 2-4): The Buckeyes allow just 58.5 points per game but lack a go-to player and have developed a habit of getting down on themselves during games. “When something doesn’t go well, we’re not able to answer the call,” coach Thad Matta said. “We don’t have the mental toughness to make the next play. We’re clinging on the mistakes. We’ve got to play forward.” Forward LaQuinton Ross averages a team-best 13.9 points while Craft has racked up 45 steals and averages a team-high 4.9 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State has won seven of the last nine meetings but the teams split two games last season.

2. Illini C Nnanna Egwu (40 blocks) has blocked two or more shots in 15 games this season.

3. Ross has scored in double digits in 12 of the past 14 games.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 71, Illinois 65