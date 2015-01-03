Preview: Illinois at Ohio State

Ohio State hasn’t lost two straight home games since February 2008, a fate the 18th-ranked Buckeyes hope to avoid when they host Illinois in a Big Ten matchup Saturday. The Fighting Illini are after their first win over a ranked opponent in three attempts this season and their first road win of the campaign, but they’ve won their last two Big Ten road games against top-25 teams. The Buckeyes have won three straight meetings overall and five in a row at home dating to 2009.

The Buckeyes never recovered from playing porous defense in the first half of a 71-65 home loss to Iowa in their Big Ten opener Tuesday, and they’ll need to tighten things up against an Illinois team that averages 78.1 points. “We’ve got to look at the film and say, ‘How do we get better? What do we have to do?,’ ” Ohio State coach Thad Matta told reporters. “We can’t make the mistakes that we made defensively. It was mind-boggling at times the things we did.” The Illini had a three-game winning streak snapped when they opened conference action with a 73-65 overtime loss at Michigan on Tuesday.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ILLINOIS (10-4, 0-1 Big Ten): The Illini let a 13-point lead get away late in the second half against Michigan largely because of poor perimeter defense, which is a concern against an Ohio State team that hits 40.5 percent from 3-point range. Illinois also needs leading scorer Rayvonte Rice (17 points, 6.9 rebounds) to get back on track after he struggled to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting against the Wolverines, snapping a streak of 21 games in double figures. Sophomore Malcolm Hill (13.4 points) is enjoying a breakout season after averaging 4.4 points as a freshman and put up 19 against Michigan, but the Illini haven’t had a third player step up and become a consistent offensive threat.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (11-3, 0-1): The Buckeyes’ defensive struggles have been in the spotlight in their two recent losses, but they displayed some offensive shortcomings, too. Leading scorer D‘Angelo Russell (17.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds) went 4-for-16 from the field against Iowa and has shot 30 percent or lower in all three of Ohio State’s defeats. The frontcourt duo of Marc Loving (12.2 points) and Sam Thompson (10.2 points) should have success against an Illinois squad that lacks size inside.

TIP-INS

1. The Buckeyes are 99-9 at home since the start of the 2009-10 season, the most home victories in the nation during that span.

2. Illinois is 1-17 all-time against ranked Ohio State teams on the road.

3. Ohio State has topped 70 points in 12 of 14 games this season while Illinois is 1-4 when allowing 70 or more.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 77, Illinois 72