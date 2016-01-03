Preview: Illinois at Ohio State

After a rocky start toits season, Ohio State stepped up its defense in recent weeks and the resulthas been a five-game winning streak that included a victory over Minnesota in itsBig Ten Conference opener. The Buckeyes look to make it six straight onSunday when they host Illinois, which had its five-game winning streak snapped inits conference opener against Michigan.

TheBuckeyes have held opponents to an average of 57 points per game during theirwin streak and heading into Sunday’s game they rank 25th in scoring defense at 62.9 points per game for the season. Leading scorer Marc Loving, who was averaging only 7.5 points in his previous four games, came alive against Minnesota and finished with20 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Illinois, which has four players who averagedouble figures, had a 3-5 record before winning its five final nonconferencegames and losing to the Wolverines. Buckeyes’ coach Thad Matta and Illinois’ coach John Groce are familiar with each other as Groce was a member of Matta’s staff at Xavier from2001 to 2004 and at Ohio State from 2004 to 2008.

TV:5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTILLINOIS (8-6, 0-1 Big Ten): MalcolmHill leads the Illini in several statistical categories, but struggled againstMichigan with 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting to go with three rebounds and threeassists. Illinois shot 46 percent from 3-point range in the first half, butthen continued a season-long trend and faltered in the second half, making only 3-of-12 from beyond the arc. Groce, recognizing his team’s good starts, told reporters after theMichigan loss, '‘We have to start responding to adversity better in the secondhalf. This is, I think, the seventh game this year we’ve struggled in thesecond half.‘’

ABOUTOHIO STATE (9-5, 1-0): Freshman guard JaQuan Lyle recorded a career-high 13assists against Minnesota as Ohio State continued to show a cohesiveness that wasn’t there early in the season. Three players, Loving (20 points), Keita Bates-Diop (13points) and Jae’Sean Tate (10 points) scored in double figures as Ohio Statewithstood a second-half Minnesota rally. “Itold our guys that it was reminiscent of a couple of Saturdays ago, where wegot up early and now we need to find a way to put a run together and executebetter,” Matta told reporters. “Defensively, Ithought we did a great job. They did a good job of moving us around, but therewas a game plan we wanted to stick to and our guys did a pretty good job.”

TIP-INS

1. OhioState opponents have not blocked a field-goal attempt in the the last threegames.2. OhioState G Kam Williams has come off the bench the past two games to provide somepop and has gone 8-of-13 from the field while scoring 19 points.

3. Illinoisleading scorer G Kendrick Nunn (19.0) has made 48.8 percent of his field-goalattempts and drained 43.8 percent of his 3-point tries.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 69, Illinois 61