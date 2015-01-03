Defensive adjustments key Ohio State’s win over Illinois

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Illinois shot so well against the Ohio State zone in taking a one-point halftime in Value City Arena that the No. 20 Buckeyes switched to man-to-man.

It proved to be the right move for the Buckeyes and bad news for the Illini, as Ohio State shut down the Fighting Illini from the outside for a 77-61 victory on Saturday.

Freshman guard D‘Angelo Russell had 22 points and keyed a second-half rally as the Buckeyes (12-3, 1-1) averted losing their first two Big Ten games for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Senior forward Sam Thompson and sophomore forward Marc Loving each had 13 points for the Buckeyes. Senior guard Shannon Scott added nine points and five assists.

Illinois (10-5, 0-2) was led by senior guard Rayvonte Rice, who had 14 of his 20 points in the first half when the Fighting Illini took a 37-36 lead.

The Illini made eight of 15 3-pointers in the first half, with Rice going 4-for-5, before Matta abandoned the zone defense.

“They shot us out of it,” Matta said. “That Rice kid was on fire.”

The Buckeyes limited Illinois to 1-for-9 beyond the arc in the second half and Thompson allowed Rice just two field goal attempts over the final 20 minutes.

Thompson had a simple philosophy for his coverage, “Stop my man from scoring. It’s really easy because you’re not guarding a zone. You’re not pushing cutters through and all that stuff. He runs to one side, I run with him.”

Matta has been a big proponent of man-to-man in his first 10 seasons at Ohio State but had been almost exclusively going with zone this season before making the halftime adjustments.

Related Coverage Preview: Illinois at Ohio State

Thompson said it wasn’t a matter of the players lobbying for a change.

“It wasn’t any of us,” he said. “We trust the system. We trust him. He’s won a lot more games than we have.”

Illini was ahead, 44-41, early in the second half when the Buckeyes reeled off 15 straight points for 56-44 lead with 11:47 to play.

The Illini went 7 minutes, 35 seconds without making a field goal.

“I didn’t like our response to adversity during that 15-0 run,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “If we were really tough, maybe it’s 8-0.”

The streak started after a blocked shot by Ohio State center Trey McDonald on senior center Nnanna Egwu, and Russell made a 3-pointer from the left side of the arc to tie the score.

McDonald put the Buckeyes ahead for good with two free shots after he was fouled grabbing Ohio State’s first offensive rebound of the game.

Loving had a free throw and a shot in the paint on the next possession for a 49-44 advantage and Thompson’s tip increased the margin to seven.

Russell brought the crowd to its feet on a layup to make it 53-44.

He kept the ball from going out of bounds on the left boundary by flipping it behind his back to Loving to start a 3-on-1 break that was completed when Loving fed Russell for the basket.

Russell wasn’t sure how the play ended up working.

“It was natural, to be honest. It’s something I can’t explain,” he said.

Russell then hit a 3-pointer and the Buckeyes were up by 12.

“He’s real good, very athletic,” Illinois sophomore guard Kendrick Nunn said of Russell.

The run ended when Egwu made two free throws with 11:06 remaining but the Buckeyes scored 10 of the next 12 to complete a 25-4 stretch.

“That second half was the worst basketball we’ve played all season,” Groce said. “We got our butts kicked. We were very bad and (Ohio State) played really well from my viewpoint.”

The game started out much better for the Illini.

The Buckeyes were ahead, 21-20, with eight minutes left when a 3-pointer by Rice started a 14-5 run that gave the Illini a 34-26 lead, its largest of the game.

Groce said Matta’s defensive changes in the second half weren’t a surprise.

“They didn’t do anything we weren’t prepared for,” Groce said. “We have no excuses. We didn’t play good enough, particularly the second half.”

Despite the win, Matta said he’s not sure if his team is better playing man.

“We could be,” he said. “But I like the fact we have some zone.”

NOTES: Illinois leads the all-time series, 104-74, but Ohio State has won four straight. ... The Illini is 0-3 vs. Top-25 teams this season. Illinois lost at No. 15 Miami, 70-61, and to seventh-ranked Villanova, 73-59, in New York. ... The Buckeyes are on the road for the first time in conference play on Tuesday at Minnesota. The Illini next plays at home vs. Maryland on Wednesday before road games against Nebraska and Northwestern.