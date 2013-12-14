Preview: Illinois at Oregon

Mike Moser’s college career has taken a long and winding road, but Oregon’s second-leading scorer will finally get a chance to play in his hometown of Portland on Saturday night when the No. 11 Ducks host Illinois. Moser appeared in just 15 games as a freshman at UCLA, transferred to Nevada-Las Vegas in search of more playing time and produced one solid season and another injury-filled year. Moser went searching for greener pastures again after graduating from UNLV last spring and found it at Oregon, where he’s averaging 15 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Ducks are benefiting from the arrival of another transfer, junior guard Joseph Young, who averages a team-high 20.1 points on 53.9 percent shooting. The Illini, meanwhile, are also led by a junior guard in his first season with the program. Drake transfer Rayvonte Rice has filled in nicely after the departure of leading scorers Brandon Paul and D.J. Richardson, reaching double figures in scoring in every game this season while also contributing 5.7 rebounds.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (9-1): Tracy Abrams was the top returning scorer for the Illini this season but has seen his shooting take an even bigger dive. He shot 39.4 percent while averaging 10.6 points last season and is down to 34.7 this season, though he has bumped his scoring up to 11.1. His knack for taking bad shots has prompted some to plead for freshman Jaylon Tate to move into the starting point guard role, though he’s not shooting any better.

ABOUT OREGON (8-0): The Ducks will be without point guard Dominic Artis and forward Ben Carter for one more game as they finish out their nine-game suspensions for selling team-issued shoes. The absence of Artis has again opened the door for Johnathan Loyd to shine, just as he did last season when Artis missed nine games with a foot injury. Loyd is third in the nation in assists (7.4) and delivered 15 helpers in Sunday’s overtime victory against Mississippi, the second most in program history.

TIP-INS

1. Rice is the first Illinois newcomer to score in double figures in each of his first 10 games since Kiwane Garris did the same in 1993-94.

2. The Illini have held their first 10 opponents to under 70 points for the first time since 2005-06.

3. Oregon is ranked fourth in the nation in scoring (91.4) and has notched at least 80 points in seven of eight games.

PREDICTION: Oregon 75, Illinois 69.