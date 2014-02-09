Preview: Illinois at Penn State

Things have changed quite a bitsince the last time Illinois played Penn State. The Illini routed the Nittany Lions 75-55 on Jan. 4, but coachJohn Groce’s team has lost eight straight games since to fall tothe bottom of the Big Ten standings. Penn State hasn’t been muchbetter going 3-5, but it’s been a more productive month for the Nittany Lions than Illinois, which will visit Penn State on Sunday.

Illinois’ struggles have been largely because of an anemic offense that averages 62.9 points inconference play. Rayvonte Rice (16.9 points per game) and Tracy Abrams (11.9)rank in the league’s top 20 in scoring, but the Illini aren’t asexplosive as they were in non-conference games. Penn State has its ownscoring duo in D.J. Newbill (17.6) and Tim Frazier (16.4), whichkeeps the Nittany Lions in almost every game.

TV: 4:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-10, 2-8 BigTen): The Illini need to get back on track, and Groce is hoping thesight of Penn State willget his team playing better. It needs to happen soon as Illinois isfalling fast out of the postseason race. With two games againstNebraska as well as a home date with Ohio State in its next fourcontests, Illinois has a chance to gain some momentum, which it willneed before it faces the top three of the Big Ten - No. 16 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State and No. 13 Iowa - in its final three conference games.

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-11, 3-7): AsNittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers sees his team maturing as aunit, he is working on the mental game that it takes to rise high inthe conference standings. When the team is struggling on one end ofthe floor, some times it carries over to the other end,causing double the problems for the team. It’s something Chambershopes to correct soon. “We’ve got 18 to 23 year olds; I think welet the offensive end dictate the defensive end and I‘m trying veryhard to rid that mentality,” Chambers told reporters. “Keep playing throughmissed shots, keep playing through turnovers and things like that.”

TIP-INS

1. Rice is the only player in theBig Ten leading his team in scoring, rebounding (5.9 per game)and steals (1.3) on the season.

2. Newbill averaged 18.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in the last five games.

3. Illinois’ experiences in HappyValley have been up and down, with four of its last five wins therecoming by double figures but all six of its losses at the BryceJordan Center coming by three points or less.

PREDICTION: Illinois 72, PennState 68