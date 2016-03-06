Preview: Illinois at Penn State

Penn State looks to end the regular season with a winning record when it hosts Illinois Sunday. The Nittany Lions had won three straight Big Ten games for the first time in over two years before suffering back-to-back defeats, including a 71-61 setback to Northwestern on Thursday, to fall to .500 on the season.

Penn State has a chance to secure its most conference wins in a season under head coach Pat Chambers but has to turn the tide against the Fighting Illini after losing four straight regular-season games in the series. Illinois looks to close out the regular season on a high note following an 81-55 loss to No. 12 Maryland on Thursday. The Fighting Illini’s win total has grown progressively worse under head coach John Groce and they have finished with at least 10 conference losses in three of the last four seasons. Illinois has had some recent success against the Nittany Lions, winning seven of the last nine meetings, including a 60-55 victory in its last visit to State College on Feb. 9, 2014, and hopes to build some momentum heading into the Big Ten tournament.

TV: Noon EST, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-17, 5-12 Big Ten): Junior center Maverick Morgan shot 10-of-13 from the floor en route to a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Maryland. Jalen Coleman-Lands, who is the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week, added 11 points while Malcolm Hill finished with 10. “I think Jalen has done a good job of keeping his head up and trying to get better throughout the season,” Hill told reporters. “I think he’s been doing a better job of even being a creator.”

ABOUT PENN STATE (15-15, 6-11 Big Ten): Brandon Taylor led the Nittany Lions with 17 points in the loss to Northwestern and needs three more points to move past Dan Earl into 17th place (1,256) on Penn State’s all-time scoring list. Shep Garner added 13 points to finish in double figures for the 20th time this season while Josh Reaves added five assists against the Wildcats. “We’re not going to hang our heads down right now,” Taylor told reporters. “We still have one more game left and then the Big Ten tournament so that’s all we’re thinking about now.”

TIP-INS

1. Five of the last six games in the series have been decided by five points or less.

2. Garner is averaging 19 points and four assists over his last five games.

3. Hill has scored in double figures in 28 of his 30 games this season.

PREDICTION: Penn State 72, Illinois 67