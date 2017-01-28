Preview: Illinois at Penn State

Illinois looks to win back-to-back games in Big Ten play for the first time since March 2015 when it hits the road to tangle with Penn State on Saturday. The Fighting Illini ended a three-game slide with an impressive 76-64 win against Iowa on Wednesday to give embattled head coach John Groce some respite from his critics.

Illinois has lost its first four true road games by an average margin of 18 points and hopes to reverse the trend by avenging an 86-79 double-overtime defeat to the Nittany Lions last season. Penn State is licking its wounds after going ice cold from the floor in the second half of the 82-55 setback to No. 15 Wisconsin on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions shot 27 percent in the final 20 minutes against the Badgers to fall to their third consecutive defeat and have been held to 55 points or fewer in three of their last four games. "It's a 40-minute game and it's a great lesson for our younger guys that we have to keep working together," Penn State head coach Pat Chambers told reporters. "We have to be the best team we can be at the end of the year."

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-8, 3-5 Big Ten): Michael Finke came off the bench to lead the Fighting Illini with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and Maverick Morgan added 12 points in the win against Iowa. Malcolm Hill scored 11 points to become the 10th player in program history to reach 1,600 for his career and Te'Jon Lucas produced six points and six assists in his first collegiate start. "I'm glad I was able to start and I thank coach Groce for that," Lucas told reporters. "Every day you have to come in with the mindset of getting better and that's what I've been doing."

ABOUT PENN STATE (11-10, 3-5): Payton Banks went 4-for-4 from 3-point range en route to 12 points in the loss to Wisconsin as the Nittany Lions shot 50 percent from beyond the arc for the first time in Big Ten play this season. Tony Carr also added 12 points to go along with four rebounds against the Badgers and finished in double figures in scoring for the 15th time this season. Shep Garner drained three 3-pointers to finish with nine points and Terrence Samuel tallied eight points in a reserve role.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State has dropped four of the last five meetings with Illinois.

2. Finke is 9-of-13 from 3-point range over his last five games

3. Hill has scored in double figures in 15 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Penn State 71, Illinois 68